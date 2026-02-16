Brooks Nader Suffers Severe Medical Emergency While on Flight

What To Know Brooks Nader suffered a severe bout of food poisoning mid-flight, requiring paramedic assistance upon landing at the airport.

Reality star Brooks Nader had to be helped by paramedics at an airport over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency mid-flight.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared the ordeal in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 15, detailing how she came down with food poisoning while aboard a private jet. In one post, a photo showed Nader lying on the floor of the aircraft, covered with a blanket, as her friends and family tended to her.

“Very touch and go,” her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, wrote over the pic. “Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0.”

Another snap shared on her sister’s IG Story showed Nader sitting up while her dad helped her drink water. “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh,” the caption read, referring to Nader’s father, a senior financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors.

In one snap taken from the window seat of the plane, an ambulance was seen waiting on the tarmac. “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when u land are u even having fun???” Nader quipped in the caption.

The model appeared to recover well enough to enjoy her vacation, as a follow-up photo showed her in a dress and sunglasses on what appeared to be a boat. “Made it out alive,” she captioned the pic.

Nader rose to prominence after winning Sports Illustrated‘s 2019 Swim Search. She went on to model for the magazine in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and became the covergirl for the Swimsuit Issue in 2023.

In September 2024, Nader was revealed as one of the celebrities competing in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with Gleb Savchenko and finished in ninth place.

Nader currently stars alongside her three sisters in the Freeform & Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader, which follows the siblings as they try to make it as models in New York City. The show was renewed for a second season in November 2025.