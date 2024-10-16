Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Brooks Nader’s time on Dancing With The Stars came to an end on Tuesday, October 15’s episode, along with her reported “showmance” with dancer Gleb Savchenko. But her last dance left many fans antsy to know more about her three sisters.

The 28-year-old performed a salsa routine to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin for Dedication Night. Taking center stage in a glittery two-piece cowgirl getup, Brooks’ younger sisters suddenly emerged from behind her serving as backup dancers.

Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader (all brunette) gyrated in unison to the tune, pumping their hips in daisy dukes. They finished off the sister act with a synchronized booty shake before fleeing the stage, letting Brooks and Savchenko take it from there.

Brooks is the eldest of four siblings, all of whom were born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their parents are Breaux Gardner Nader and Holland Pryor Greene (no, not politician Ralph Nader).

All four sisters currently reside in New York City, with all pursuing modeling careers except for Mary Holland, who works in finance.

Grace Ann has 16.4K followers on her bikini-bustling Instagram account and works for Ford Models. Sarah Jane has 23K followers on her account and has a more artsy grid; she works for the same agency. While Mary Holland isn’t professionally modeling, she also flaunts her figure on her Instagram account with 18K followers.

Although Brooks and Savchenko were voted off of Season 33, her synchronized sisters won the hearts of plenty of fans who took to social media to share their unabashed thoughts.

“Dude all the Nader sisters being attractive is crazy?? OKAY GENES,” one X user wrote during airtime.

“The Nader sisters are all so pretty. Brooks & Gleb’s dance was actually hot,” wrote another.

“My Lord, the Nader sisters on DWTS,” wrote a third.

However, some fans felt that her dance just didn’t cut it this late in the competition.

Brooks Nader Salsa dedicated to her sisters was a little bit spicy but I expected more from her! Her movements felt stiff to me in my opinion! I liked the stunts! It was just fine but it could have been much better! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/VtTrLSOxIe — Josh❤️ #BB26 #TheAnonymous #DWTS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) October 16, 2024

#dwts Putting that clip of Brooks’ sisters saying they only approve of Gleb if they win in the episode where they later leave is nasty. — Maicol (@michaelcollado) October 16, 2024

I know they did not just follow up the most emotional dance of all time with brooks grinding on gleb and her sisters shaking their butts #DWTS pic.twitter.com/bo1UdkM4YC — Bella Ziolek (@BelllaZiolek) October 16, 2024

Brooks dedicated her Salsa to her three sisters, whom she referred to as her “built-in best friends” in an October 12 Instagram video. “We grew up all together watching Dancing with the Stars in Louisiana, so it holds a very special place in our heart,” she said.

The cover model regularly brings her three sisters to red-carpet events and previously shared they provided invaluable support during her “really hard divorce” from her ex-husband Billy Haire, which she announced in May.

Brooks made her SI Swimsuit debut after an open casting call in 2019, and she’s been a regular in the iconic magazine. Since getting her own cover last year, she has remained booked and busy with her sisters by her side.