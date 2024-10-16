‘DWTS’ What To Know About Brooks Nader’s 3 Sisters (VIDEO)

Darian Lusk
Comments
DWTS-Brooks-Nader-Sisters
ABC

Brooks Nader’s time on Dancing With The Stars came to an end on Tuesday, October 15’s episode, along with her reported “showmance” with dancer Gleb Savchenko. But her last dance left many fans antsy to know more about her three sisters.

The 28-year-old performed a salsa routine to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin for Dedication Night. Taking center stage in a glittery two-piece cowgirl getup, Brooks’ younger sisters suddenly emerged from behind her serving as backup dancers.

Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader (all brunette) gyrated in unison to the tune, pumping their hips in daisy dukes. They finished off the sister act with a synchronized booty shake before fleeing the stage, letting Brooks and Savchenko take it from there.

Brooks is the eldest of four siblings, all of whom were born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their parents are Breaux Gardner Nader and Holland Pryor Greene (no, not politician Ralph Nader).

All four sisters currently reside in New York City, with all pursuing modeling careers except for Mary Holland, who works in finance.

Grace Ann has 16.4K followers on her bikini-bustling Instagram account and works for Ford Models. Sarah Jane has 23K followers on her account and has a more artsy grid; she works for the same agency. While Mary Holland isn’t professionally modeling, she also flaunts her figure on her Instagram account with 18K followers.

Although Brooks and Savchenko were voted off of Season 33, her synchronized sisters won the hearts of plenty of fans who took to social media to share their unabashed thoughts.

“Dude all the Nader sisters being attractive is crazy?? OKAY GENES,” one X user wrote during airtime.

“The Nader sisters are all so pretty. Brooks & Gleb’s dance was actually hot,” wrote another.

“My Lord, the Nader sisters on DWTS,” wrote a third.

However, some fans felt that her dance just didn’t cut it this late in the competition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

12 Bachelor Nation Stars Have Competed on 'DWTS': Who Won Their Seasons?
Related

12 Bachelor Nation Stars Have Competed on 'DWTS': Who Won Their Seasons?

Brooks dedicated her Salsa to her three sisters, whom she referred to as her “built-in best friends” in an October 12 Instagram video. “We grew up all together watching Dancing with the Stars in Louisiana, so it holds a very special place in our heart,” she said.

The cover model regularly brings her three sisters to red-carpet events and previously shared they provided invaluable support during her “really hard divorce” from her ex-husband Billy Haire, which she announced in May.

Brooks made her SI Swimsuit debut after an open casting call in 2019, and she’s been a regular in the iconic magazine. Since getting her own cover last year, she has remained booked and busy with her sisters by her side.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

Dancing With the Stars

Brooks Nader




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-ryan-seacrest-interfering
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Called Out For Interfering During Bonus Puzzle
Jeopardy! Live On Tour
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Announce ‘Tough’ Departure of Top Producer
jeopardy-10-15
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Player Admits To Scenario She ‘Didn’t Want’ After Close Game
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in the 'FBI' Season 7 Premiere
4
‘FBI’ Team Talks Tiffany’s Exit, Scola’s Partner Struggles, and More
Whoopi Goldberg on The view on October 15
5
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Praises Fox News’ Bret Baier & Joe Rogan for Kamala Harris Interviews