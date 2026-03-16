What To Know Oprah Winfrey addressed criticism of her and Gayle King’s “90-year-old walk” at Paris Fashion Week.

Winfrey revealed she couldn’t see because she was wearing non-prescription sunglasses and no contacts, while King was struggling with two broken toes.

The pair’s humorous and candid explanation was met with amused and supportive reactions from fans on social media.

Oprah Winfrey sent a direct message to critics dragging her and her BFF, Gayle King, for their “90-year-old” walk at Paris Fashion Week.

On Friday, March 13, the former talk show host, 72, took to Instagram with a video clip explaining why she and King, 71, moved the way they did on March 5.

“On the internet, somebody was — you know how people drag you on the internet — so they were dragging me and Gayle. They said, ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old,'” Winfrey said in the video.

She continued, “And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car.”

The former Oprah Winfrey Show host noted that she either wears glasses or contacts. However, the Chloe sunglasses did not have prescription lenses, and she wasn’t wearing contacts.

“I didn’t know where I was walking. I could not see,” she confessed with a laugh. “So everybody who’s saying, ‘You’re walking like you’re 90,’ I could not see! I said to security, ‘I can’t see. I can’t see. Tell me, tell me where I’m walking. I can’t see.’”

Additionally, Winfrey revealed a physical ailment affecting the CBS Mornings host walked that day.

“And Gayle’s like, ‘I got two broken toes. I can’t walk,’” she added. “And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90 years old is because I couldn’t see, and Gayle’s got two broken toes!”

Still, Winfrey said the fashion show was “fun,” pointing out, “I couldn’t see, but I looked good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Zambrano (@jznotthatjayz)

In the comments, Instagram users flooded Winfrey with amused reactions to her valid explanation for the situation. One follower wrote, “Not Lady O and Gayle fighting for their lives through fashion week 😂.”

“Another admitted, “Watching the video after Oprah’s explanation makes it funnier 😂😂😂 she couldn’t see!!!😂🥰🩷.”

Someone else commented, “‘I couldn’t see, but I look good!’ Love this🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

A different follower joked, “This is the breaking news clarification I needed 👏.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user pointed out, “Basically she’s saying, ‘We are 90!’ But that’s OK because they did look fire🔥🔥🔥🔥.”