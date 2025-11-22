Al Roker Reunites with NBC Legends Chuck Scarborough & Sue Simmons in Rare Appearance

What To Know Al Roker reunited with NBC legends Chuck Scarborough and Sue Simmons to celebrate Scarborough’s induction into the Deadline Club New York Journalism Hall of Fame.

Al Roker recently reunited with NBC legends Chuck Scarborough and Sue Simmons for a rare public appearance to celebrate a major accomplishment.

On Thursday, November 20, Scarborough, 82, was inducted into the Deadline Club New York Journalism Hall of Fame at the Harvard Club in New York City. Among the many former co-workers there to celebrate him were Today co-anchor Roker, 71, and Simmons, 83.

“Before I landed on @todayshow, I was mentored by two legends: Sue Simmons and Chuck Scarborough,” Roker wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos from the hall of fame induction. “His entire @nbcnews and @nbcnewyork came to help honor him as Chuck was inducted into the @deadlineclub #halloffame Congratulations, Chuck!” In the featured image, Simmons sat between Roker and Scarborough at a table, as the trio smiled for a selfie.

Roker was a weatherman at WNBC in the ‘80s before joining Today in 1996. Meanwhile, Scarborough worked at WNBC for 50 years from 1974 to 2024, and Simmons was there from 1980 to 2012. The trio previously reunited in 2017, along with former coworkers Janice Huff and Len Berman, for dinner, as shown in a photo shared via Facebook.

In the comments, Roker’s followers were thrilled to see the WNBC journalists reunite after so many years. One Instagram user exclaimed, “OMG I would have been so excited to see you all together again – I watched you three for years growing up!!!”

Co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Andrew Ross Sorkin, shared, “I grew up with you and Chuck and Sue. NY Forever. ❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Omg Sue Simmons! So wonderful to see her. Sue and Chuck, just like old times.”

“Someone else shared, “Grew up watching them! Their faces remind me of home.”

A different Instagram user echoed, “How great! Love seeing the band back together again.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower declared, “Loved that team!! Been a fan ever since. 💜.”