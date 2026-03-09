‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Lets Out Piercing Screams After Winning Car

Someone’s excited! A The Price Is Right contestant let out a piercing scream after she won a car on the first shot, then another big screw a few seconds later. This came just one day after a contestant got sassy with James O’Halloran after winning a car.

Eve Chavez, an interest company worker, from Mesa, Arizona, won the second item up for bid on March 6. She had the highest bid of $576 for a nine-piece diffuser package with five scents. The actual retail price was $643, so she won the package and got to play a game for another prize.

Chavez played Temptation for the chance to win a 2025 Kia K4 LX. She had to correctly guess the price of the car by being shown four other items with prices attached to them. If she guessed the price correctly, she would win the car and the four prizes. However, she could choose to walk away, so in case she was wrong, she would at least walk away with the smaller prizes.

The game show contestant was given a two as the first number. The first item was $2,332 in cash. Chavez had to choose either a three or a two for the next number. She picked the three.

The next item was four travel bags from Nomatic, as well as a neckpillow and a camera pack. The package was $1,666. Chavez chose sic for the next number.

The third item was a 14-inch laptop and a Bluetooth mouse for $774. The audience was screaming different things, but Chavez wound up choosing seven.

The last item was a five-piece massage package from Bob and Brad Innovation and noise-canceling earbuds. The price was $880. The Price Is Right contestant chose zero as the last number.

Host Drew Carey told her she could change any or all of the numbers or leave them alone. She decided to stay with the numbers that she picked.

He then told the game show contestant that the prizes, worth $5,762, were hers to keep. However, she had to choose whether to keep them and forget about the car or risk being wrong and win nothing.

Chavez decided to go for it, and Carey revealed the price. She turned out to be right and won all five prizes. Chavez let out a piercing scream when the last number was revealed. She hugged Carey as she ran over to the car. Even sitting in the car, Chavez continued to scream and wave.

Chavez spun a 1.30 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.