CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane Speaks Out After Shocking Exit From Network

What To Know Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Justice Correspondent, announced his departure from the network to pursue more independent work.

His exit follows significant leadership changes at CBS News, including Bari Weiss becoming editor-in-chief and implementing a new vision.

MacFarlane’s decision surprised many colleagues and comes amid broader shifts at CBS.

Scott MacFarlane, who has worked at CBS News since 2021, has announced his exit from the network, stating he is looking forward to “some independence” and “finding new spaces” to share his work in line with his “personal goals.”

The Justice Correspondent posted his announcement on X, writing, “I just shared this note with my colleagues: ‘To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.'”

His message continued, “‘I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words ‘CBS correspondent’ next to my name – always will be. For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals. I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away.”

According to Variety, a source familiar with the matter said that MacFarlane’s announcement came as a surprise to many of his colleagues.

UPDATE: i just shared this note with my colleagues: “To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.

I will always value… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 9, 2026

During his four-plus years at CBS News, MacFarlane covered many major stories, including the 1,600 federal cases stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot, the largest criminal prosecution in U.S. history, and the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which he was on-site for.

MacFarlane’s exit comes amid significant changes at CBS News over the past year. Last August, parent company Paramount merged with Skydance in a deal that required government approval. Then, in October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appointed The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss as CBS News’ editor-in-chief.

Weiss has been putting her stamp on the network, including firings, hirings, promotions, and pulling stories. Some have criticized Weiss and Ellison for trying to appease the Trump administration and moving CBS News into a more MAGA-friendly network.

In January, Weiss held a town hall with CBS staffers, where she outlined her plans for the network and also said those who aren’t on board with her vision are free to leave. “It’s a free country, and I completely respect if you decide I’m not the right leader for you, or this isn’t the right place at the right time,” she stated.

Since Weiss’ town hall, several top producers have exited the network, including CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas, CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey, and Mary Walsh.

In addition, longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper announced he would be leaving the show at the end of its current broadcast season.