Tom Bergeron was also back on the show as a guest judge.

The former host sent warm wishes to Rumer and her family amid Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The Tuesday, November 11, episode of Dancing With the Stars featured appearances from tons of show alum, including former host Tom Bergeron as a guest judge. Former Mirrorball Trophy winner Rumer Willis was also back in the ballroom, taking part in the dance relay with Season 34 contestant Dylan Efron.

After Rumer and Dylan danced a Viennese waltz in the relay, Tom gave them a glowing review, and mentioned Rumer’s dad, Bruce Willis, before making his commentary.

“One of the highlights your season was meeting your dad,” Tom said. “And I just want to send my warm wishes to you, your dad, and your family.” Bruce’s family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023. They have privately been dealing with his health decline in the time since.

Rumer was paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. Even though it’s been 10 years since she was on the DWTS ballroom floor, Rumer didn’t miss a beat. She and Dylan ended up winning their dance relay against Andy Richter and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

It was a huge night for Dylan, as he received two bonus points from the dance relay that he was able to add to his perfect score from earlier in the night for a total of 42 out of 42 points, tying him for the top of the leaderboard. Carrie Ann Inaba called it a “breakthrough” week for the “most improved” dancer of the season.

On her season of DWTS, Rumer beat out Riker Lynch and Noah Galloway in the Finals to win the show. She earned three perfect scores for her finale dances.

Meanwhile, this was Tom’s first time back in the ballroom since he was fired from Dancing With the Stars ahead of Season 29 in 2020. The house was packed as DWTS celebrated its 20th birthday with an epic anniversary celebration.

