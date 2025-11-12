Tom Bergeron Wants the Return of the ‘DWTS’ Results Show — And Fans Agree

What To Know Tom Bergeron used his guest appearance on Dancing With the Stars‘ 20th anniversary episode to urge ABC to bring back the show’s separate results show.

Tom Bergeron used his return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to make a plea to ABC.

The original DWTS host joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli during the show’s Tuesday, November 11, 20th Birthday Party episode. While giving feedback on Robert Irwin and Alix Earle‘s Relay Dance round performances, Bergeron took a moment to make a special request.

“You guys were great, but in my last comments as a judge, I want to talk to the network,” he said before looking into the camera. “This show is setting ratings records again. So, next season, bring back the results show. Let the whole country vote. Let everybody vote!”

The ABC dance competition used to air two nights a week, with one episode focusing on the contestants’ performances and the second night on the week’s results and the announcement of which couple would be eliminated. The series stopped doing the results show around 2013, resulting in the show’s current two-hour-long, one-episode-per-week format.

The show’s current format, however, requires viewers to vote during the show’s live broadcast, which airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. As a result, viewers in other time zones either have to vote in real time with the show’s East Coast airing or miss out on it entirely.

“The ratings have proven it’s time to bring back the results show. I always mourned the loss of that Tuesday show. I thought it made the voting more fair across the country, because the West Coast can’t vote now unless they’re watching on wherever the hell you’d watch it streamed live,” Bergeron explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. “The results show was great. It was like a variety show with an elimination at the end. I think the ratings now would really speak to it being time to bring that back.”

DWTS Season 34 has broken both viewership and voting records, with cohost Alfonso Ribeiro announcing at the end of Tuesday night’s competition that the 20th anniversary episode brought in “the most votes ever” for the show.

Fans agreed with Bergeron’s wishes for the results show’s return via social media. “Hear, hear, Tom! Back to two nights a week!” one X user wrote, while another added, “TOM SAYING TO BRING BACK THE RESULTS SHOW! EXACTLY TAKE NOTES ABC!”

“People tweeting and asking what the’ results show’ that Tom spoke about is…truly just aged me… because WHAT!! 😳” someone else joked. A different person tweeted, “As a west coast dwts fan, huuuuuuuge thank you to tom bergeron for calling out the producers. BRING BACK THE RESULTS SHOW!!!!!! it’s so dumb how i have to vote before i’ve seen any dances 😭.”

Fans also shared their excitement over seeing Bergeron back in the DWTS ballroom for the first time since his firing in 2020. “The way so many people watching tonight never experienced episodes with tom bergeron as the host like that’s our OG. OUR FATHER,” an X user quipped.

“Hearing tom bergeron say “live from hollywood” again has in fact healed me,” another person tweeted, while someone else posted, “Omg why am I crying over Tom Bergeron rn??? I’VE MISSED HIM SO MUCH.”

