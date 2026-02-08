Meghan McCain Calls Canceled Daytime Talk Shows ‘Supremely Boring’ in Apparent Dig at Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd

What To Know Meghan McCain criticized the cancellation of several daytime talk shows, calling them “supremely boring” and implying that hosts like Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd lack authenticity.

She praised Wendy Williams as the greatest daytime host for being “messy, raw, real and wildly entertaining,” contrasting her with current talk show hosts.

McCain has a history of publicly criticizing her former colleagues on The View and remains outspoken about the state of daytime television.

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain and former star of The View, is trash-talking daytime TV stars again.

“The reason all these daytime talk shows are being canceled is because they are sublimely boring and all the hosts want to be loved,” Meghan wrote in a now-offline X post on Friday, per Entertainment Weekly.

Though Meghan didn’t name names, the conservative columnist seemingly dissed Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd after Monday’s news that The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending after seven seasons and Sherri has been canceled after four seasons.

On X, Meghan praised Wendy Williams, whose self-named talk show Sherri replaced in 2022. “Wendy Williams was the [greatest of all time] because she said the quiet things we all were thinking out loud. She was messy, raw, real and wildly entertaining,” Meghan wrote, per EW.

Meghan has gone on online tirades against daytime TV stars before — and she often targets her former colleagues on The View, the ABC talk show on which she starred from 2017 to 2021.

“These women will never quit me,” Meghan tweeted in 2024, after Sara Haines mentioned her on the show. But Meghan also hasn’t quit posting her View-points. In 2021, she called the show “unhinged and disorganized and rowdy.” In 2023, she said her costars on The View were “crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time.” And in 2025, she characterized one episode as “an absolute Jerry Springer s*** show.”

Clarkson announced the forthcoming end to her talk show on Monday. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she wrote on Instagram.

That same day, production company Debmar-Mercury announced that it was ending Sherri. “This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a joint statement.