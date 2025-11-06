Grayson Chrisley was just 16 years old when his parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, went to prison. Since Grayson was still a minor at the time, his older sister Savannah Chrisley was granted legal custody of him.

The teenager went through a lot while his parents were away, including becoming a legal adult. Todd and Julie were released from prison just days after Grayson’s 19th birthday in May 2025.

In September, Grayson and his family members documented the aftermath of Todd and Julie’s release, putting Grayson back on reality television for the first time in more than two years (the family’s previous show, Chrisley Knows Best, ended in 2023). But what is he up to now? Scroll down for the latest updates.

What is Grayson Chrisley doing now?

Grayson is currently a student at the University of Alabama. He began his college tenure in January 2025, and revealed that he had returned to campus for his second semester in August.

“And just like that… my baby brother is off to college,” Savannah wrote on Facebook in January. “Moving Grayson into the University of Alabama this weekend has been one of the hardest and most beautiful moments of my life. The past two years, Gray had every reason to give up, but instead, he showed up for himself and for the people he loves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Chrisley (@graysonchrisley)

During an appearance on Savannah’s podcast in 2024, Grayson revealed that he hopes to be a sports agent one day. “I told you I’m majoring in business and minoring in sports management,” he told his sister. “So I do have a plan. I already have an internship set up with Lee [White] at WME in their sports section. So I do have a plan. That’s what I wanna do.”

At the time, Savannah expressed her disapproval about Grayson going to college, as she accused him of only wanting to go away to school so he could party.

Does Grayson Chrisley have a girlfriend?

Yes, Grayson and his girlfriend, Skylar Ehlinger, went public with their relationship in August 2025. Like Grayson, Skylar is also a student at the University of Alabama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Chrisley (@graysonchrisley)

Skylar appears to be pursuing a career in sports media, as she is a member of the Association for Women in Sports Media University of Alabama chapter. She also runs a company called Signs by Sky, which creates banners and graphics for parties and other events.

Skylar has spent time with Grayson’s family, including when they visited him for an Alabama football game.

What happened in Grayson Chrisley’s accident?

In 2022, Grayson was involved in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee. He revealed on Savannah’s podcast that the wreck was “really bad” and that the “whole interstate was shut down” afterwards.

Grayson spent a few hours in the hospital before he was released, but assured Savannah’s listeners that he was “fine,” although he added, “The truck is not fine.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed that Grayson drove into the back of a stopped vehicle. “Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled,” Todd shared on the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

In 2024, Patrick Rykwalder, who was in the car Grayson hit, filed a lawsuit against Todd, Julie, Grayson, and Savannah, asking for up to $750,000 in damages, along with punitive damages, per RadarOnline. Patrick accused Grayson of being a “distracted driver” and said he “failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, which included at a minimum maintaining a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles, maintaining a safe operating speed, and avoiding being distracted by electronic devices within his motor vehicle.”

The family asked for the case to be thrown out, but the results of the lawsuit have not been publicly reported.