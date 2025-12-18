Julie Chrisley Spill Details About Her Post-Prison Cooking Show

What To Know Julie Chrisley opened up about her new cooking show on the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast.

As the Chrisley family continues their return to the spotlight, Julie Chrisley is preparing to launch her very own TV show.

On the Wednesday, December 17, episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Todd Chrisley revealed that his wife will release a brand-new cooking show. “I will be producing, which is a great thing,” he said before Julie jumped in to clarify, “I’ve not heard this, and I’ve not agreed to this. This is my baby. It’s not yours.”

Todd retorted, “You have to have a producer. You’ve been doing this forever. You have to have a producer of your show. Who do you think is doing the show? You think that you’re producing yourself?” Julie replied, “I could.”

Following the production debate, Todd asked Julie to describe the “flavor” of her show. “I have been doing research, I’ve been doing deep dives into comments that people have put on social media, whatever, and so many people want you to do segments of what did you cook while you were at ‘summer camp,'” he said, referring to her prison stint. “So, I think that you do that. I think that you do some of those things.”

Julie confirmed that her cooking show will incorporate some of the meals she made while serving time in jail. However, her prison stint won’t be the sole focus of the series.

“I want it to be real. I want it to be things that I actually cook. And I want it to be things that everybody else can cook,” she explained. “I don’t want it to be crazy ingredients that people have to go out here and search and find. I want the majority of it to be things that if you cook, that you would have it in your pantry to cook. I want to do ideas for weekly meals. I want to do special occasion meals. Yeah, all that.”

The couple did not reveal where or when the cooking show will premiere, nor did they announce the series’ name. Julie is no stranger to the world of cooking shows, as she previously hosted the video series What’s Cooking with Julie Chrisley in 2019.

The show will mark one of Julie’s first major projects since being released from jail earlier this year. She and Todd had been serving multi-year prison sentences since January 2023 after being found guilty of tax evasion and fraud in 2022. The pair were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May and were released shortly after.

Having risen to fame on the reality series Chrisley Knows Best, the couple opened up about life after prison on their latest series, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which premiered in September. Additionally, Todd and Julie relaunched their podcast under the new name Chrisley Confessions 2.0 in July.