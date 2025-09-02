Savannah Chrisley took a lot on when her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley went to prison in January 2023, and she has some resentment toward older brother Chase Chrisley for not bearing some of the load. The tension between the siblings was documented in the premiere episode of their family’s new reality show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which was filmed before Todd and Julie’s release via a pardon from Donald Trump in May.

When the Chrisleys went to prison, Savannah became the legal guardian of their minor children, Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley, and she said Chase hasn’t been there for her.

“Chase and I are definiteliy on rocky terms because over the past two-and-a-half years, he has not helped me at all,” Savannah noted. “When it comes to the kids, financially, mom and dad … he has not picked up a single ounce of slack and he’s been given ample opportunity to do so.”

However, Chase has his own side of the story and shared his reason for not being more involved. “Savannah wants help on Savannah’s terms,” he insisted. “As much as Savannah says she wants my help, I don’t actually think Savannah wants any help because she wants to be able to say that she’s done it on her own.”

Savannah accused her brother of being “performative” when he connects with her and claimed he only does so when he “has something he wants to gain.” She added, “There’s a lot of resentment, so when things are said and done, I don’t forget. And I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly. Once I shut someone off, I shut them off.”

Julie called in from prison to express her concerns about this divide. “My greatest worry while being in prison is that of my children,” she said. “I worry that they’re OK. I worry that they’re getting along because I’m not there to wrangle everyone and to diffuse a situation. Chase and Savannah have fought since they were teenagers and that worries me because I feel like the divide is going to continue to get bigger and bigger.”

The siblings then came face-to-face at a family dinner, which also included Grayson, Chloe, Todd’s mom Nanny Faye, and Julie’s parents. It was the first time the entire family had been together since Todd and Julie were put behind bars. In addition to tension with Chase, Savannah also had issues with her maternal grandparents, Harvey and Pam, whom she also accused of “not showing up” for her.

“They haven’t helped me with Chloe, Grayson, nothing. Everyone is just all about themselves,” Savannah claimed.

The dinner began with some awkward hugs before conversation shifted to Todd and Julie. When Chase asked if Savannah had heard anything more about their parents potentially being pardoned, she replied, “No. I mean, I wouldn’t tell y’all if I did.”

She further explained in a confessional, “We all say in our family, ‘If you want the world to know, tell Chase.’ So you can’t trust that they’ll keep their mouths shut, you can’t trust that they’re not going to say or do something that’s going to put the pardons in jeopardy, and at this point I’m not willing to risk that.”

Harvey asked Savannah to let them know what they could do to help her and she laughed before replying, “I’m going to be fine on that one. That question couldn’t have come two-and-a-half years ago?”

Grayson appeared right on time to diffuse the tension for a moment, but then Harvey asked Savannah if she’d “suffered any consequences” because of how outspoken she’d been in supporting Trump in hopes of receiving the pardon.

“She declared war on Democrats. I’m pretty sure every Democrat, like, loathes her,” Chase said. Savannah added, “I don’t pay attention to that. What I pay attention to is me doing what I know is the right thing to do.”

Harvey wanted to know how Savannah’s public actions would benefit her parents. “It benefits in the end because all the right people are hearing about it,” she explained. “Within the Trump administration, it goes to lay out all the corruption that’s occurred and to build a stronger case for us.”

The two began arguing a bit when Harvey asked whether the “swoop of a pen” could change things. “You’re asking the most powerful person in the world to make a decision like this,” Savannah replied, before mouthing across the table, “I hate him!” She then sarcastically said, “Nothing I do … I’m not making any progress.” Chloe assured her, “You are,” and Chase chimed in, “Yes, you are.”

Savannah said “thank you” to Chloe, who urged her to “thank Chase, too,” but she didn’t. “This is why there is zero relationship,” she said to her friend at the dinner table. “Zero.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Episode 2, Monday, September 1, 9/8c, Lifetime

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Remaining Episodes, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime