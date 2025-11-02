President Donald Trump is putting aside his screeds against Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to take aim at another late-night TV target: Late Night With Seth Meyers and its namesake host. And he’s even claiming that Seth Meyers being “100% anti-Trump” is “probably illegal.”

“Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday. “In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

In his rant, the former start of The Apprentice said he had watched Late Night “for the first time in years” and caught Meyers’ segment on Trump’s recent pontifications about aircraft carrier technology.

“He talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic,” Trump wrote. “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

Trump previously called Meyers and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon “two total losers” in a Truth Social post last month as he said Kimmel had “zero talent” and claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live! had worse ratings than Colbert, “if that’s possible.”

Previously, in July, Trump said NBC had “terrible” programming and “even worse” management and accused the network of being “an arm of the Democrat Party,” along with ABC, as he called for those networks’ broadcasting licenses to be revoked.

And in August, Trump said ABC and NBC were “two of the worst and most biased networks in history” and told followers that the networks covered his presidency with “97% BAD STORIES,” in his assertion.

Then the president went all-caps in his ire: “IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC,” he wrote. “I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!”

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 12:35a/11:35c, NBC