Jimmy Fallon Reacts to Colbert ‘Late Show’ Axing as Trump Says ‘Kimmel Is Next’

Jimmy Fallon is not happy about the news of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s cancellation.

“I’m just as shocked as everyone,” he wrote in a Friday, July 18, Instagram Story post. “Stephen [Colbert] is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host continued. “I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

CBS announced on Thursday, July 17, that Colbert’s talk show will conclude in May 2026. “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time,” the network said in a press release statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”

The statement continued, “Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.”

Per the statement, the decision was a financial one and was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

As Fallon and more celebrities continue to offer their support to Colbert and the show’s crew, President Donald Trump celebrated The Late Show‘s cancellation in a Friday Truth Social post.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” he shared, per Variety. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

He went on to state that Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld “is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” referring to Fallon.

The show’s cancellation comes shortly after CBS’ parent company, Paramount, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump after he accused 60 Minutes of heavily editing a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Colbert addressed the cancellation news on-air Thursday night. “It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he told viewers. “And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”

He went on to thank the show’s 200-person crew, whom he has worked with since taking over hosting duties from David Letterman in 2015. “We get to do this show for each other, every day, all day,” he said. “And I get the pleasure and responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years. And let me tell you, it’s a fantastic job. … I wish someone else was getting it. And it’s a job I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months.”

