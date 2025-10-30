What To Know David Ajala debuts as Detective Vincent Riley’s new partner in the November 13 episode of Law & Order, following Mehcad Brooks’ departure between seasons.

The upcoming episode, “Guardian,” centers on the murder of a high school sports star.

The promo also reveals Dylan Baker’s return, facing off in court with Price.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) is finally getting a new partner seven episodes into Law & Order Season 25. He’s been without one — working with Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Detective Violet Yee (Connie Shi) — since Mehcad Brooks‘ (Detective Jalen Shaw) exit between seasons. But in September, the day before the premiere, it was announced that David Ajala would be joining the cast as a new series regular, playing a detective. Now, the promo for the Thursday, November 13, episode reveals his debut.

The promo shows Riley and Ajala’s detective approaching a crime scene. Riley asks him if it’s his first homicide. When Ajala’s character sees the victim, he remarks that “he’s just a kid.” He also seems to be bothered by the events that occur during the investigation.

The video also shows Dylan Baker back — he’s appeared in seven episodes, mostly as Defense Attorney Sanford Rems, whom he’s once again playing here (we assume) — in court facing off with ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy). “It was self-defense,” Rems insists. Something doesn’t make sense to Price. Watch the full promo above for more.

In this next episode, “Guardian,” when a high school sports star is murdered, the police find several suspects trying to make money off the victim’s talent.

Riley’s getting a new partner right after an episode that ended with his brother Matt’s (guest star Ryan Eggold) life hanging in the balance. Matt was a witness in a murder trial and was stabbed before he was set to testify. He still did so from his hospital bed, but due to a bacterial infection, the doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma. It wasn’t looking good at the end of the episode.

What do you think of this first look at David Ajala’s character? What are you hoping to see from him partnering up with Riley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC