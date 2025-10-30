What To Know Aimé Donna Kelly confirms that Fin (Ice-T) will return to Law & Order: SVU as he continues to recover from his Season 27 premiere attack.

Fin’s storyline this season highlights the physical and emotional toll of being an SVU detective, especially as he contemplates retirement.

Kelly discusses how her character, Curry, chooses to work with SVU to learn from leaders like Benson and Fin and to make a meaningful impact in the community.

The Law & Order: SVU squad will be whole again (hopefully) soon. We have an update on Fin’s (Ice-T) return as the sergeant continues to recover from his Season 27 premiere attack.

“We all miss Fin,” Aimé Donna Kelly tells TV Insider. “He’s another one that took a minute to get used to Curry and then took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I’ll never forget that episode where we walk into the apartment and it’s like this body that’s in a garbage bag and tied up and chopped in pieces. And that’s the first time Curry experiences that and Fin in the way Fin is is like, ‘You good? You need to get yourself together. Alright, let’s go.’ Not with kitten gloves, but very much like, ‘I got you. But toughen up at the same time.'”

She continues, “We miss Fin’s energy, but we definitely will have Fin back.”

Kelly then points out that Fin’s storyline this season — which did include him thinking about retirement in the premiere — offers a look at the realities of the job.

“It’s another one of those things of just navigating life and bringing real life into the squad room, which is just a testament to the writing. It’s so good,” she says. “I think we crave that. We want to know more about these people and how hard being an actual SVU detective is. It takes a toll on the mind and on the body. And I think Fin is the character where we’re seeing the physical toll that it takes to be an SVU detective, which I think is just written so beautifully.”

It’s especially interesting for someone like Curry, who is a recent addition to SVU, to see the paths that you can follow in this unit and the toll it can take on those who stay with it for years. Its captain, Benson (Mariska Hargitay), clearly has a home and is right where she belongs. Meanwhile, Fin is considering retirement. Kelly agrees.

“I think that weighs on her and the decisions that she makes,” she adds. “She decided, ‘I want this. I want this role. I want this job. I want to be here because this is where I see real change happening in the small communities.’ It’s just so important, and it’s really beautiful.”

It’s especially worth nothing that Curry is also a captain and doesn’t need to have taken a position where she’d be reporting to someone of the same rank like she is.

“I think that’s the part that hasn’t been said, but it’s clear. It’s like, ‘I’m a captain. I don’t have to be here. I choose to be here. I want to be here. I want to learn from Benson. I want to learn from Fin. I want to understand how to effect change in this way,'” Kelly says. “It’s why she chooses to stay with SVU. It’s not something she has to do. She chooses to do it, and she’s doing it for a reason.”

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC