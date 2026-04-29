‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sneak Peek: Griffin Defends Benson to Tynan (VIDEO)

What To Know TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the April 30 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Tynan continues to ask Griffin to dig up dirt on Benson, but he pushes back.

Corey Cott told us in March that his character, Detective Griffin, is going to have to make a choice regarding the position he’s in on Law & Order: SVU. Chief Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) wants him to spy on Captain Benson (Mariska Hargitay), but he’s seeing the good she’s doing and learning from her. Now, in the April 30 episode, the chief wants something on her, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of him defending his captain.

The two are sitting down for breakfast, and when she tries to order him waffles, he says he’s good with coffee.

“I looked through hundreds of cases,” Griffin says. “Are there minor mistakes? Yeah, sure — license plate numbers transposed, paperwork misfiled, small stuff. You could find worse in my jacket. … It’s not like there was incompetence or corruption.”

But Tynan wants to decide for herself and asks him to hand over the file. He puts it on the table, but he then makes it clear that he doesn’t agree with what she’s doing.

“You’re wrong about this. You’re wrong about Benson, OK? Whatever chain of command or BS you’re hung up on, let it go,” he recommends, refusing to let her take advantage of their history.

“I’m not gonna look the other way when you’re doing something wrong,” Griffin insists, and while she doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong, he continues, “You’re undermining a good cop. You’re letting your ego make decisions. And when you can’t get to her, you go after someone in her unit. Then you set me up to be the fall guy.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for much more from Griffin and Tynan’s conversation.

In this next episode, titled “Impropriety,” NBC teases, “An unconscious and injured teen abandoned outside a hospital sends the SVU on a search for the people who left her there. Benson faces serious consequences when she chooses to protect a victim’s secret under the pressure of cross‑examination.”

It’ll be interesting to see what that means in Benson’s fight against Tynan. Speaking of, “There’s a choice that’s going to have to happen between SVU and between Tynan, and what the fallout will be of that choice, I don’t know,” Cott told us in March. “I think he’s going to have to risk his entire career and maybe the integrity of SVU as well in order to make that choice. We’ll see. We’ll see what’s coming. But yeah, there’s definitely a fork in the road that’s coming pretty quickly, and it could definitely shake things up a bit.”

How do you think this season will end with Benson, Tynan, and Griffin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC