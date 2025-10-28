Michael Strahan Gets an On-Air Scare Ahead of Halloween — Fans React

Paige Strout
Comments
Michael Strahan speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City; Michael Strahan on the October 26, 2025, episode of 'Fox NFL Sunday.'
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Fox

What To Know

  • Michael Strahan was hilariously pranked by his Fox NFL Sunday colleagues when a masked figure scared him on-air.
  • Fans speculated the prankster’s identity via social media.
  • Strahan previously confirmed he has no plans to leave Good Morning America amid its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.

Michael Strahan‘s Fox NFL Sunday colleagues got into the Halloween spirit by pulling a hilarious on-air prank.

During the sport series’ Sunday, October 26, broadcast, Strahan screamed and jumped after a masked and hooded figure sneaked up and scared him from behind. “What’s wrong with you, man?” the Good Morning America anchor exclaimed in a clip shared on NFL on Fox’s Instagram page.

His cohost erupted into laughter, with Jay Glazer stating, “That’s how you get someone hurt out here!” Charissa Thompson went on to tell Strahan, “Thanks for being a good sport.”

Fans shared their own reactions to the funny moment in the post’s comments. “This is too good,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Scared or not, that’s a nice suit! Looking sharp 🔥.”

A different user remarked that the masked person “didn’t get punched in the face” by Strahan. Someone else shared, “He’s lucky Michael didn’t beat the heck out of him 🤣.”

Many fans also theorized that Strahan’s scarer was his costar Rob Gronkowski. “That was gronk wasn’t it 🤣🤣,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Gronk at his best.” Another user speculated, “Gotta be Gronk based on those mannerisms.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

Fox NFL Sunday is one of several shows Strahan currently hosts, along with ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid and GMA. Earlier this year, Strahan had another funny on-air moment when Robin Roberts playfully poked fun at his tooth gap on GMA.

During the ABC morning Show’s August 13 episode, Strahan pointed out the difference between a toy Roberts received as a gift from a friend’s child and a Labubu doll. “It has no teeth,” he said before Roberts quipped back, “You’re one to talk about teeth.”

As Strahan laughed at Roberts’ remark, she added, “You come at me, I’m coming back at you.”

What to Know About 'GMA's 50th Anniversary Episode
Related

What to Know About 'GMA's 50th Anniversary Episode

As GMA gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week, Strahan spoke out about rumors suggesting he plans on stepping away from the series in the near future. “Oh, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not stepping away from nothing!” he confirmed in an interview with Hello! Magazine last month. “I can still do all my jobs and work and still have plenty of time to play golf. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Strahan began his role as a GMA coanchor alongside Roberts and George Stephanopoulos in 2016, the same year he stepped away from cohosting Live With Kelly and Michael (now Live With Kelly and Mark) with Kelly Ripa.

Adding to his TV resume, Strahan appeared as a guest shark on Season 17 of ABC’s Shark Tank, which premiered last month.

Fox NFL Sunday, Sundays, 12/11c, Fox

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, ABC

Good Morning America

Michael Strahan




