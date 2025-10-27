Good Morning America is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone live on air.

The ABC morning show will turn 50 years old next week with a special celebration about all things GMA. “Next Monday, you’re invited to an incredible morning party 50 years in the making,” a voiceover said on the show’s Monday, October 27, episode. “Next Monday morning, the party is on. And just wait ’til you see the surprises about to play out live on [Good Morning America].”

Back in GMA‘s New York City studio, host Robin Roberts teased, “It’s gonna be fun.”

GMA first debuted on ABC back in 1975 with original hosts David Hartman and Nancy Dussault. Several of TV’s biggest names have led the series over the years, including Charles Gibson, Joan Lunden, Lisa McRee, and Diane Sawyer. Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan have headlined the morning show together since 2016.

Scroll down for everything we know about GMA‘s 50th anniversary celebration.

When is Good Morning America‘s 50th anniversary episode?

The anniversary episode will air on Monday, November 3, starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Which hosts will appear on Good Morning America‘s 50th anniversary episode?

The show’s main and recurring hosts, as well as frequent correspondents, will likely gather together in celebration of GMA‘s milestone birthday, including Roberts, Stephanopoulos, Strahan, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, Sam Champion, Rebecca Jarvis, Matt Gutman, Will Reeve, Linsey Davis, and more.

What will happen during Good Morning America‘s 50th anniversary episode?

The show is staying tight-lipped about what segments will take place during the episode. On Monday’s episode of GMA, Stephanopoulos revealed that the celebration will be a “morning full of surprises” and will feature lots of “memorable moments.”

How else has Good Morning America celebrated its 50th anniversary?

GMA got a head start on the 50th anniversary celebrations on Monday with a special Deals and Steals segment featuring products that have been highlighted on the show over the years. Items such as gemstone earrings, haircare products, leather tote bags, outdoor boots, pajamas, faux fur blankets, slippers, and customizable Christmas ornaments are currently discounted at up to 60% off.

Also part of Monday’s broadcast was a special segment looking back at the hosts’ travels across the world over the years, from Roberts reporting live from India to Stephanopoulos traveling to Moscow to Zee taking viewers inside a magnificent cave in Vietnam.

“We’re going places here in the U.S. and abroad that maybe people would never get to. So, to make them feel like they were along for the ride is special,” Roberts said in a confessional during the pre-taped segment.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, ABC