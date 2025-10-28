Vanna White’s Son Nikko Shares Big News on His Love Life

What To Know Nikko Santo Pietro confirmed he is relationship status after going viral for his good looks in a cooking video with his mother.

His recent comment suggest he may be in a new relationship after previously being romantically connected to singer-songwriter Easae.

Nikko credits his mother for teaching him to be authentic and true to himself.

While Vanna White‘s son, ​​Nikko Santo Pietro, has Wheel of Fortune fans swoon, the 31-year-old is officially off the market.

“I am seeing someone,” Santo Pietro revealed in an interview with People published on Tuesday, October 28. “So we started dating somewhat recently. So I would say right now things are moving well into the direction of me having a girlfriend.”

Nikko is the oldest of White’s two children — including daughter Gigi, 28 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro. In December 2024, Nikko went viral online after White shared a sweet Instagram video of the two cooking together.

“Gorgeous mom equals Gorgeous son! I’m sure the food was wonderful too,” one person commented underneath the clip at the time. Another added, “Oh, your son, very easy on my eyes.”

“I love this so much. What a gorgeous son,” someone else shared. A different user commented, “He’s so cute.”

Shortly after the video went viral, Nikko revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had an “amazing girlfriend,” adding, “She’s an absolute sweetheart. She’s a singer-songwriter. We’ve been together for a year. She wrote a song about me. It’s really sweet that she did that.”

Nikko was reportedly dating the singer Easae at the time. Though their current relationship status is unknown, his new comments suggest that the two may have broken up. (The pair still follow each other on Instagram.)

In his interview with People, Nikko revealed he’s experienced “a couple shocking moments” since his cooking video fame. “I’ve been recognized multiple times, which is really odd to me just walking into the grocery store and people saying my name and shaking my hand and I’m like, ‘That’s crazy how big the reach was,'” he told the outlet.

He also shared the most meaningful piece of advice he’s learned from his mother over the years. “She is always in good grace with the camera and the way that she carries herself,” Nikko gushed. “So the biggest lesson that I’ve learned is really, number one, be yourself, which means be authentic and speak your truth, and then just be ready for anything.”

White agreed that staying true to oneself is important when pursuing romantic relationships. “I just say be yourself, listen to your heart, don’t listen to anybody else,” she told People. “I think we all know if you really listen to yourself, you know if it’s the right person or the wrong person, you just have to stay focused and be happy as long as you’re happy and healthy and that person makes you feel good and you feel good.”

White also noted that she doesn’t want to “ever put any pressure on my kids about who they’re dating,” adding, “It’s their life and it’s their personality and their connection,” White says. “So, I’m supportive in whatever choices they make.”

