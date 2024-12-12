‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White’s Hearthtrob Son Nikko, 30, Shares New Video & Big TV Update

In the clip posted Thursday (December 12) on White’s official Instagram, Nikko, 30, joined his 67-year-old mom for another playful segment. Sitting side-by-side, White tried to guess her son’s all-time favorite dish. “Hmm, he’s very versatile, but I’m going to say chicken and dumplings,” she said, dressed in a patterned dress. Nikko, in a black button-up and slacks, smiled and replied, “That’s actually your favorite dish to make for me—and it’s really good—but it’s wrong.”

White gave up asking what his favorite dish was, and he revealed it was eggplant parmesan. She gasped, “See I didn’t even know that! I’m going to have to cook that for you. Have you ever had my eggplant parmesan?” Nikko took a beat and replied with a camera-ready grin, “Do I want to?” White burst out laughing. “Maybe we can do an eggplant parmesan cook-off,” Nikko said. “The challenge is on,” White closed.

Fans spun to the comments section loving the video and seeing Nikko team up his mom again so soon.

“As a fellow eggplant parm STAN, I would like to watch this asap!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Need this cook-off immediately!!” wrote another.

“Yassss NIKKO capitalize on the new attention!!!” wrote a third.

“Yes… would love to cook in your kitchen… more like the taste tester,” quipped a fourth.

Nikko also shared a big update for fans on Thursday, which he posted on his Instagram Stories. He announced that he will be on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 7, 2025, sharing a photo having completed a screener for the upcoming interview. “Very humbled…Will be on their January 7th show as a video guest,” Nikko wrote.

Nikko initially went viral after an at-home cooking video with White on WoF’s Instagram left with fans lusting after her son, donning a muscle-bearing, tee-shirt. One fan wrote in the Instagram comments section, “Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS.” Others were left wondering if Nikko was single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

The video was such a craze that the 30-year-old spoke about it, and his dating status, with Entertainment Tonight. “I have an amazing girlfriend. She’s an absolute sweetheart. She’s a singer-songwriter. We’ve been together for a year. She wrote a song about me. It’s really sweet that she did that,” he said.

Nikko also spoke on his sudden heartthrob status. “People see me as this heartthrob and they’re thirsty for me and all this stuff,” he said. “I love it all, but at the same time, it’s really good to remember the meaningful things in life and just kind of dial it back, doing a lot of charity work, working hard every day.”

White shares her two children with her first and only husband – restaurant owner George Santo Pietro. They got married in 1990 and amicably split in 2002. Nikko works as a realtor in the greater Los Angeles area.

Aside from Nikko, she’s a proud mom to daughter Gigi, 27, who works at a tattoo studio in Venice, California. White has found love again in her boyfriend of 13 years, John Donaldson.