‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White’s Hearthtrob Son Nikko, 30, Shares New Video & Big TV Update

Darian Lusk
Comments
wheel-of-fortune-nikko
ABC

The internet’s newest it-boy, Nikko San Pietro, is leaning into his viral fame. The son of Wheel of Fortune legend Vanna White, Nikko shot to stardom last week when a cooking video with his mom left fans spinning. Now, he’s back with another food-themed video and the announcement of his network TV debut.

In the clip posted Thursday (December 12) on White’s official Instagram, Nikko, 30, joined his 67-year-old mom for another playful segment. Sitting side-by-side, White tried to guess her son’s all-time favorite dish. “Hmm, he’s very versatile, but I’m going to say chicken and dumplings,” she said, dressed in a patterned dress. Nikko, in a black button-up and slacks, smiled and replied, “That’s actually your favorite dish to make for me—and it’s really good—but it’s wrong.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikko Santo Pietro (@nikkoshow)


White gave up asking what his favorite dish was, and he revealed it was eggplant parmesan. She gasped, “See I didn’t even know that! I’m going to have to cook that for you. Have you ever had my eggplant parmesan?” Nikko took a beat and replied with a camera-ready grin, “Do I want to?” White burst out laughing. “Maybe we can do an eggplant parmesan cook-off,” Nikko said. “The challenge is on,” White closed.

Fans spun to the comments section loving the video and seeing Nikko team up his mom again so soon.

“As a fellow eggplant parm STAN, I would like to watch this asap!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Need this cook-off immediately!!” wrote another.

“Yassss NIKKO capitalize on the new attention!!!” wrote a third.

“Yes… would love to cook in your kitchen… more like the taste tester,” quipped a fourth.

Nikko also shared a big update for fans on Thursday, which he posted on his Instagram Stories. He announced that he will be on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 7, 2025, sharing a photo having completed a screener for the upcoming interview. “Very humbled…Will be on their January 7th show as a video guest,” Nikko wrote.

wheel-of-fortune-nikko

Nikko initially went viral after an at-home cooking video with White on WoF’s Instagram left with fans lusting after her son, donning a muscle-bearing, tee-shirt. One fan wrote in the Instagram comments section, “Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS.” Others were left wondering if Nikko was single.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

The video was such a craze that the 30-year-old spoke about it, and his dating status, with Entertainment Tonight. “I have an amazing girlfriend. She’s an absolute sweetheart. She’s a singer-songwriter. We’ve been together for a year. She wrote a song about me. It’s really sweet that she did that,” he said.

Nikko also spoke on his sudden heartthrob status. “People see me as this heartthrob and they’re thirsty for me and all this stuff,” he said. “I love it all, but at the same time, it’s really good to remember the meaningful things in life and just kind of dial it back, doing a lot of charity work, working hard every day.”

White shares her two children with her first and only husband – restaurant owner George Santo Pietro. They got married in 1990 and amicably split in 2002. Nikko works as a realtor in the greater Los Angeles area.

'Wheel of Fortune' Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle

Aside from Nikko, she’s a proud mom to daughter Gigi, 27, who works at a tattoo studio in Venice, California. White has found love again in her boyfriend of 13 years, John Donaldson.

What do you think? Will Nikko San Pietro turn into the next Maggie Sajak and become a fixture on WoF’s social media? He’s seemingly making a pivot toward entertainment! Let us know in the comments section below!

Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View
1
‘The View’: Alyssa Farah-Griffin Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘Winning’ in Don Jr. Split
Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin
2
‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Sunny Hostin for Drunken Reaction to Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Annie’
Seann William Scott, Tim Allen, and Kat Dennings for 'Shifting Gears' Season 1
3
‘Shifting Gears’: Get to Know Tim Allen & Kat Dennings’ Characters in Cast Portraits
wheel-of-fortune-12-11
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle
jeopardy_12_11
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam ‘Unworthy’ Final Clue as 3-Day Champ Admits Big Blunder