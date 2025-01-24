Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans simply cannot get enough of Vanna White‘s son Nikko. After her cooking video with the 30-year-old went viral in December, the game show vet posted some new footage from the kitchen.

In the new clip, shared on Thursday, January 23, Vanna and Nikko cooked parsnip soup. Nikko led the charge while Vanna served as his assistant while they prepared, roasted, and blended parsnips to make a delicious meal.

After the video was sharing on Instagram, the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account urged viewers to check it out by posting, “Spoiler alert: Vanna posted another cooking video with Nikko!” Along with the message was a clip of Vanna and Ryan Seacrest talking about the original December video on Wheel of Fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

“I recently posted a video of me and my son, Nikko, cooking, and it got a lot of response,” Vanna said in the clip. She then jokingly added, “I don’t get it,” as Seacrest explained, “The kids are calling Nikko a thirst trap. Apparently that was a very tight — he went to the Baby Gap to get that shirt. It was very tight and they found him strikingly good looking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Fans were equally as enthralled with Vanna’s new upload. “This is too cute! Love seeing grownup Nikko,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Y’all are tremendous together.” Another commenter called Nikko a “gorgeous man,” and someone else admitted, “Oh this is her son? Oh I see the what the fuss is about now.”

Vanna shares Nikko and 27-year-old daughter Gigi with ex-husband Santo Pietro. Nikko currently works in real estate with Mauricio Umansky at The Agency in Los Angeles. However, cooking is his favorite hobby.

“One of Nikko’s most significant hobbies is cooking, a love he inherited from his father, who owned two iconic Los Angeles restaurants, Santo Pietro’s and Sushi Ko,” Nikko’s LinkedIn reveals. “He grew up tending to a garden and vineyard, where guests were welcomed daily, and communal meals were prepared and shared.”