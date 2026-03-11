‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Say Contestant ‘Cleaned House’ After $89,000 Car Win

Impressive! One Wheel of Fortune contestant got fans talking as she took home $89,402, and some say she “cleaned house.”

That contestant was Nisha Patel, from Orland Park, Illinois. She is a “kitchen alchemist” who makes food-grade skin care products, like matcha honey face masks.

Patel played against Laura Sosinski, from Bargersville, Indiana, who solved the first toss-up, and Stephen Phillips, from Spring, Texas, on March 10. Sosinski is a pharmacist who kickboxes at an all-girls gym, but promised she wouldn’t hurt her opponents. Patel solved the second toss-up.

Patel solved “A Thirst for Knowledge” and won a trip to Montenegro after landing on the Wedge. She also obtained the Wild Card. This gave her a total of $14,323.

During the Mystery Round, Patel landed on the Mystery Wedge twice while her opponents both landed on Bankrupt. She solved the “Before & After” puzzle — “Oh My Aching Back-to-Back Meetings.” This put $18,573 in her bank.

The game show contestant solved “Fear of Missing Out” with seven letters left. She won a trip to Switzerland, giving her $29,922.

Patel added $10,000 more to her bank when she solved all three triple toss-ups. She solved “Making Bank” for $6,800. This gave her a total of $46,722.

Phillips, a retired chief of police at a local agency in Houston and grandfather of five, was given $1,000 by Wheel of Fortune since he didn’t win any money. Sosinski went home with $1,000 from her toss-up.

Patel chose “Living Things” for her Bonus Round category. She brought her best friend of 35 years with her.

Her letters consisted of “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and the ones she chose — “D,C,M,O, and P.” Patel’s puzzle then looked like “ORC_ _DS _ND _ _OLETS.”

She quickly solved “Orchids and Violets.” She won the Toyota, which was worth $42,680. This gave her a grand total of $89, 402.

Fans were impressed with Patel, who solved every puzzle but one. “Nisha cleaned HOUSE tonight,” a Reddit user said.

“She was a juggernaut. And you wouldn’t even tell from the way she reacted to the Mystery wedges in Round 2. Everything broke in her direction and she just raked it all in. She was very sweet,” another wrote.

“CLEANED HOUSE!” a third added.

“Nisha was a f**king demon out there, two huge trips, mad cash, and a f**kin car wowowow,” another fan commented.

“I don’t think I’ve seen someone own WoF like that in a really long time,” one fan claimed.

“Best contestant by far of the season. Total domination. She smoked them. Makes me want a TOC for one wk and bringing all the big winners back,” a fan suggested.