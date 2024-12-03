‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Wild Over Vanna White’s ‘Hot’ Son Nikko, 30, in Rare Video

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans were in for a different type of bonus prize after the iconic Vanna White introduced fans to her fetching son Nikko San Pietro on Instagram.

On Monday, December 3, White shared a rare glimpse at her 30-year-old son as they teamed up for an at-home cooking tutorial. In the clip, White, 67, and Nikko cooked “Uncle Roy’s Chicken,” one of the letter-turner’s “favorite dishes,” created by their namesake uncle. White went makeup-free in a line-green top, while her son wore a white muscle tee and jeans.

WoF’s official Instagram account was also tagged in the video, marking Nikko’s first time being posted by the game show, a hint there could be bigger appearances to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

“First of all, I’m not a good cook, but my son Nikko is,” Vanna began. “Nikko learned to make [the dish] and he does it just as good as Uncle Roy.” With that, Nikko cooked up the dish, her son doing most of the heavy lifting, including peeling ginger with a spoon. Gathering the remnants, White joked, “I do the cleanup; he does the cooking.”

Nikko took fans through the rest of the process, far from camera shy as he cut and sautéed onions and finished up the dish. Taking the completed dish out of the oven, he added salt and joked, “This is Vanna’s least favorite part. She does not like salt. So close your eyes, mom!”

In the comments section, fans expressed being hungry for more than the dish and hoped to see more of Nikko in future WoF videos.

“Is son on the menu too errr I mean great video!!” the top comment read.

“Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS,” another fan wrote.

“Nikko needs his own cooking show,” craved a third.

“If your son is free my daughter is also. Lol they can cook together,” suggested a fourth.

“Vanna, your son is so handsome! I love the connection you have together,” gushed a fifth.

“He’s good looking and great shape!!” wrote another as an additional fan asked, “Who’s hotter… Vanna or Nikko?!”

One more wrote, “Would love some more videos of Vanna and Nikko in the kitchen!!”

Vanna shares her two children with her first and only husband – restaurant owner George Santo Pietro. They got married in 1990 and amicably split in 2002. Nikko works as a realtor in the greater Los Angeles area, so as of now, showbusiness is not for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

Aside from Nikko, she’s a proud mom to daughter Gigi, 27, who works at a tattoo studio in Venice, California. White has since moved on and found love again in her boyfriend of 13 years, John Donaldson (above). He, the WoF star, and her two children regularly spend time together as they all preside in California and are fixtures on White’s own Instagram page.

What do you think? Will Nikko San Pietro turn into the next Maggie Sajak and spend more time on WoF’s social media? Let us know in the comments section below!