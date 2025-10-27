HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Shares Frightening Hotel Room Experience: ‘Red Flag’

What To Know HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod shared a frightening hotel experience where she discovered the security latch on her room door had been removed.

She emphasized the importance of travel safety habits like checking locks and trusting your instincts.

Sherrod used her platform to advise followers to stay vigilant while traveling and later updated that the hotel was investigating the incident.

Egypt Sherrod is using her recent scary hotel experience to share travel safety tips with her fans.

“Here is why when you’re traveling on the road, you’ve got to pay attention and be astute,” Sherrod began a recent social media video. “So, I’m in a hotel, a very swaggy, nice space. No complaints here, except I had to leave the room to go for an appearance, a speaking engagement. And when I came back, the little latch that you put over the door is completely gone.”

The Married to Real Estate star said she knew for sure that the latch was on the door earlier in the day because always makes sure to lock herself in her room when in use. “And if it wasn’t there, I would’ve asked for another room,” she stated.

Sherrod went on to show that the latch was missing, as well as scratch marks on the doorframe’s paint, proving that “there was activity here to jimmy it open.” She continued, “This is wild to me, and I called the manager downstairs and told her I don’t feel safe staying here in this room. It’s a beautiful hotel, so I’m not gonna complain about the hotel.”

A maintenance person walking by as she filmed took a look at the door and said it was the first time they’d seen something like that. Sherrod noted that a friend of hers, also staying in the hotel, still had the latch on her door.

*Update, the manager Michael came to talk to me this morning, very nice and professional. He is investigating the incident fully and was extremely apologetic.* Stay alert! Pay attention to your surroundings at all times. Take photos of how things "were" so you can reflect if ever in doubt. And by all means, follow your gut instinct. Something makes me feel like this lock may have been removed for a much more nefarious reason. I cant be sure, but I'm not taking any chances. I'm OUT!

“As a woman traveling, anybody actually, this is a red alert. This is a red flag. Be conscious when you’re checking in these hotels. Pay attention to your surroundings. Have your habits that you do and a discipline that you do,” Sherrod advised her fans. “When you go in the room, every single time, make sure it has a lock, a latch. Make sure you can secure the door. Make memory of what you did, that way — when I came back, immediately, I realized it wasn’t there. … And this is proof of evidence.”

In the post’s caption, Sherrod shared that she “moved to another room and pushed the sofa in front of the door.” She later updated the caption with a development, telling fans that she spoke to the hotel’s manager and that they were “investigating the incident fully.”

Fans reacted to Sherrod’s scary story in the post’s comments. “Guuuuuurl. Same. I would have been out in 5mins. So glad you’re safe & you’re bringing awareness. Thanks for sharing! ❤️✨,” one Instagram user wrote. Another person added, “Great eye! Stay vigilant!!!! And stay safe!!!”

Over on Tiktok, someone else commented, “This is crazy, I would leave the hotel asap!!!” A different user wrote, “And what they don’t know that you are the guru when it comes to buildings, fixtures, hardware etc!!! Don’t play with you! Follow your gut!”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Sherrod wrote that she didn’t want the hotel incident to “overshadow the reason I was in Chicago in the first place and the amazing time that was had!!” She continued, “Thank you to my new family at @usbank for the celebratory real estate soirée featuring top professionals in the Chicago area. Real business advice, laughs and Beyonce booty bounces were shared. I appreciate the love Chicago.”