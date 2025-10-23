’The Road’s Blaine Bailey Reacts to Elimination & Reveals What Made Him the Most ‘Proud’

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Blaine Bailey
Lauren "Lo" Smith/CBS

Blaine Bailey was the first contestant eliminated on Season 1 of The Road during the Sunday, October 19, episode. During his short time on the show, Blaine opened up about being proud of his Native American heritage, which he reiterated in his first post-premiere Instagram post.

“Proud to be the Native representation I never had as a kid, and proud to take a stand for my people on that big screen,” Blaine wrote. “Don’t hurt to chip a few shoulders when ours have been for the last 300 years 👌 Many stones have fallen in my path but where I come from it’s no step for a stepper!”

He concluded the message by adding, “Also super proud of my badass friends I got to play music alongside on this journey! Glory to God for the opportunity! See y’all out there.”

Blaine and the other 11 contestants on The Road each performed an original song while serving as opening acts for Keith Urban during the premiere. For Blaine, that song was called “T-Shirt,” and he expanded on its meaning in his social media post.

“It’s about issues we face as Native Americans,” Blaine explained. “Cultural appropriation being one of those. So this next song goes out to all my Native brothers and sisters that may have felt like they had a voice that wouldn’t be heard. They’ll hear us now.”

On The Road, aspiring artists get a taste of what touring in country music is really like while opening up for Urban at various special performances. Urban’s own audience then rates the performances, with the singer and series co-creator Blake Shelton ultimately deciding who is sent home from the bottom three.

The winner will receive a recording contract, $250,000 prize, and slot on the main stage of the Stagecoach Music Festival in 2026.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

The Road (2025)




