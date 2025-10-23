‘FBI’ Sneak Peek: Scola Meets His New Partner, Juliana Aidén Martinez’s Eva (VIDEO)

What To Know Special Agent Eva Ramos, played by Juliana Aidén Martinez, debuts as Scola’s new partner in an exclusive clip from the Monday, October 27, episode of FBI.

Showrunner Mike Weiss teases Scola and Eva’s similarities and promises they’ll keep each other on their toes.

In the upcoming episode “Boy Scout,” Scola and Eva’s murder investigation intersects with a DEA operation, while potential changes loom within the Joint Operations Center.

Is Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) about to meet his new permanent partner? He hasn’t had much luck in that department since Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) left at the beginning of Season 7, but maybe Special Agent Eva Ramos (new series regular Juliana Aidén Martinez), making her debut in the Monday, October 27, episode of FBI, will change that. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the two meeting.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) shows Eva around the bullpen and has just reached what he says is her desk when Scola walks over. “Maybe not that one,” he says. “You didn’t tell her?” He’s referring to the fact that the desk belonged to Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), his last partner who died on the job in the Season 8 premiere.

“Oh, no, he did,” Eva says. “I just didn’t know it was her desk, Agent Rhodes’, I mean. Yeah, I’m fine anywhere, really.”

Jubal gives Scola the rundown on Eva: She comes to them from Jersey, graduated from Rutgers Law with high honors, was a prosecutor for the U.S. attorney in Newark for five years, and made the switch to the FBI and worked in violent crime and narcotics.

“Just so you know, things do come at you a little quicker, this side of the Hudson,” Scola remarks. But that’s not news to Eva. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including her answer when Scola asks what brings her from Jersey to 26 Fed.

“Eva and Scola have a very interesting dynamic. They’re both cut from a similar cloth. Scola, as fans know, started his career in the finance world. Eva comes to the FBI after a stint as a federal prosecutor,” showrunner Mike Weiss previously told us. “They’re both whip-smart, quick-witted, and don’t scare easy. She’s going to keep him on his toes — and vice versa.”

In this next episode, titled “Boy Scout,” after a young man is found beaten to death on federal land, Scola and Eva hit a roadblock when their case intersects with a DEA operation. Meanwhile, there is a potential shake-up inside of the JOC.

What do you think of this first look at Eva and Scola together? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS