Stuart Scola (John Boyd) hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to partners since Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) left at the beginning of FBI Season 7. He and Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi) were working seamlessly together … until she was shot and killed in the Season 8 premiere. He’ll be getting a new partner in Juliana Aidén Martinez‘s Eva Ramos, seen in the photos released from the third episode, airing on Monday, October 27.

In “Boy Scout,” CBS teases, “After a young man is found beaten to death on federal land, Scola and Special Agent Eva Ramos hit a roadblock when their case intersects with a DEA operation. Meanwhile, there is a potential shake-up inside of the JOC.” Scroll down to see the photos of Scola and his partner together, as well as Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) on the case and guest stars Max Martini and Frank Harts.

“Eva and Scola have a very interesting dynamic. They’re both cut from a similar cloth. Scola, as fans know, started his career in the finance world. Eva comes to the FBI after a stint as a federal prosecutor. They’re both whip-smart, quick-witted, and don’t scare easy. She’s going to keep him on his toes — and vice versa,” showrunner Mike Weiss told TV Insider.

“It’s a different energy,” said Peregrym. “She’s a prosecutor, so she has a background in a different way than any of us, which is fun to play and play off of. That’s something that’s also being explored and will take a bit of time to get to know her.”

She also teased an upcoming episode without Boyd and Zaki where Maggie and Eva partner up: “That’s a really fun episode. That’s a more significant one for Maggie. It’s cool. It’s fun to see two female agents kicking ass.”

What. are you hoping to see from Scola’s new partner? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS