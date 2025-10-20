‘FBI’ First Look: Maggie & OA’s Flight Takes Dangerous Turn (PHOTOS)

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki told us ahead of the FBI Season 8 premiere that an upcoming episode would put the latter’s character in danger, and now we know that will be airing on Monday, November 3.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos from the episode, titled “Manifest,” as well as the debut of the logline: “Following a failed assassination attempt on a U.S. Senator, OA and Maggie are tasked with escorting her back to DC on a flight that becomes more perilous than imagined.” The episode is written by Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane and directed by Jon Cassar.

The photos, which you can check out above and below offer a look at Maggie and OA on a plane — tensions are clearly high — as well as Scola (John Boyd) and his new partner Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) walking away from reporters at a crime scene and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) possibly back at work following her near-death experience.

“Isobel is the steady heart and soul of the 26 Fed office. This near-death experience weighs on her in the background but never deters her drive to lead our FBI team and keep New Yorkers safe,” showrunner Mike Weiss told us. “It’s that quiet strength that everyone admires about her.”

This is going to be the second unique investigation that OA is part of in two seasons; last year, when he and Gemma (Comfort Clinton) attempted to take a trip together, their train was hijacked. This was “fun because I was there,” Peregrym said.

“The train was a little more intense as it was the set for the entire episode, but the plane’s really cool and it was really fun to get to play it,” Zaki added.

“Something scary happens to OA,” Peregrym revealed to TV Insider. Unsurprisingly, Maggie will not react well. “I’ll do anything to save my partner. And so it was actually really great to play. I was excited to be a part of that. We haven’t done that in a minute. Well, I guess you did bring me back to life,” she noted as an aside, turning to Zaki and recalling an episode near the end of last season.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS