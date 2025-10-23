How ‘Today’s Craig Melvin Once Almost Got the NBC Morning Show ‘Sued’

One of Craig Melvin‘s on-air mishaps nearly landed Today in legal trouble.

“I want to know, what’s an on-air blooper that you’ll never repeat, that will never happen again?” Andy Cohen asked Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly during a fan Q&A segment on the Monday, October 20, episode of Today. For Melvin, his worst TV moment was “one that almost got us sued.”

“There was a food recall years ago, when I was doing Weekend Today,” Melvin explained. “I read that this particular brand’s food had killed, like, eight people, and the brand had not killed eight people. They had made eight people sick.”

Cohen was surprised by Melvin’s revelation, stating, “That’s bad.”

Melvin got his Today start as a weekend anchor before taking on his role as a third hour of Today cohost in 2018. He officially took over for Hoda Kotb as Guthrie’s Today coanchor in January.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC morning show, Carson Daly also shared his own TV slip-up. “One of my big snafus, I was reading a story — when I was new here, too — I wasn’t used to the teleprompter. And the story was about Leonardo [DiCaprio], and I said ‘Leonardo DiCrapio,'” The Voice host shared. “And to this day, when I see Leonardo’s name on the prompter, my heartbeat starts to go [up].”

As for Guthrie, one of her least-favorite Today memories comes from a 2012 interview with Khloé Kardashian. “I asked Khloé Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break, about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father,” she recalled. “And I was so embarrassed because I felt, like, all this pressure. I had just started and I felt like the producers wanted me to ask this dishy question, but I didn’t want to.”

Guthrie said she attempted to avoid the question by keeping the conversation going “until we were up against a hard break.” She added, “At the very end, I’m like, ‘And Khloé, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian’s not really your father?’ And they were like, ’10, nine, eight,’ and I was so embarrassed. And she was such a class act, and she’s like, ‘Ah, nothing to it.'”

Kardashian reacted to Guthrie’s confession in the comments section of a Monday Instagram post, writing, “She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑.”

During Monday’s fan Q&A segment, Melvin also shared the surprising career he would pursue if he were not on TV. “Probably candle-making,” he said, much to Cohen’s surprise. “Is that a lucrative career?” Cohen questioned.

Melvin went on to explain, “I have found so much peace and solace over the last few years, being in my garage pouring candles.”

Daly praised his colleague’s creative hobby, sharing, “He does make a nice candle. We all have one in our dressing rooms.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC