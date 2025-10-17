Craig Melvin‘s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, commemorated the couple‘s 14th wedding anniversary with a sweet social media tribute.

“You’ll always be a head taller than me but you can’t put a measurement on my love for you and your willingness to feed into my favorite things (like pumpkin mazes and spontaneous adventures),” Czarniak captioned a Thursday, October 16, Instagram post. “I do indeed love you more than when we made it official and feel like the luckiest girl in the pumpkin patch to have you by my side. Happy lucky number 14 @craigmelvinnbc!!!!

Czarniak’s post featured a recent photo of herself and Melvin at a pumpkin patch, as well as two throwback pics from their October 2011 nuptials. The sports reporter shared a sweet snap of Melvin placing her wedding ring on her finger, as well as a photo of their first dance as a married couple.

Fans congratulated the pair on their relationship milestone in the post’s comments. “Super Cute! Happy Anniversary! 🥂,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful couple. Congratulations 🍾.”

“Happy Anniversary! May you make many more adventures and joy together. Everyday counts!!!!” a different user shared. Someone else posted, “Cutest couple ever…wishing you many more years of laughter and love!❤️.”

Melvin gave his wife a sweet shout-out on the third hour of Today on his and Czarniak’s actual anniversary. “It’s also my 14th wedding anniversary today,” he said on the show’s Wednesday, October 15, episode before saying into the camera, “Happy anniversary, sweetie.”

Melvin and Czarniak’s relationship began as coworkers at the Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV in 2008. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and went on to welcome their son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Melvin joined Today in 2018 and took over Hoda Kotb‘s role as Savannah Guthrie‘s coanchor earlier this year.

Last month, Melvin and Czarniak joined forces to cohost the 4th annual Bottoms Up Invitational celebrity concert and golf tournament, which raises money for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The event has raised over $4.4 million for the organization since its launch in 2022. (Melvin’s brother Lawrence Meadows died of colon cancer in 2020.)

“We already have such full hearts. Simply blown away by the support for our Bottoms Up Invitational. More to share but thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Czarniak captioned Instagram pics of herself and Melvin at the concert and golf tournament on September 15.

Melvin celebrated this year’s fundraiser’s success in a September 16 Instagram post, writing, “What an incredible weekend at the Bottoms Up Invitational. We honored the memories of those we’ve lost to colorectal cancer, survivors, and caretakers. It was a party with a purpose that included fantastic music, mediocre golf, and a reunion of family and friends. My heart and spirit is full of gratitude.”

Sharing that the event raised over $1.1 million this year, Melvin added, “Thank you to everyone who showed up, performed at the concert, partnered with me and @lindsaycz and have believed in our mission since we lost my brother Lawrence nearly five years ago.”

