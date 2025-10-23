‘Married To Medicine’: Heavenly Kimes Branded a ‘F***ing Liar’ in Explosive Season 12 Trailer

What To Know Season 12 of Bravo’s Married to Medicine premieres November 30, promising heightened drama, new cast dynamics, and the return of Dr. Heavenly Kimes amid her political campaign.

The trailer teases intense conflicts, including Toya Bush Harris accusing Heavenly of lying, rifts among several cast members and their spouses, and ongoing struggles to repair friendships.

Alongside the drama, the season will feature emotional storylines such as Mimi Sanders navigating parenting a child with special needs and Quad Webb’s IVF journey, plus celebratory events like the Med Gala and a trip to Jamaica.

Bravo’s Married to Medicine is returning for its 12th season on Sunday, November 30, at 9 pm ET/PT, and there is plenty of drama in store based on the first sneak peek trailer.

The hit reality series, which chronicles the personal and professional lives of several women in the Atlanta medical community, promises a “double dose of drama and shade” in the new season, which sees the return of Dr. Heavenly Kimes amid her campaign for political office.

“The Married to Medicine ladies are back with some new friends and are working toward being better sisters,” reads the official press release. “Although apologies are still owed, can they get to the core of their issues and revive their friendships?”

If the trailer is anything to go by, making friends isn’t going to be easy. The clip begins by highlighting several arguments, including Toya Bush Harris calling Heavenly a “f****** liar,” to which Heavenly fires back, “And you’re a damn fake-a** b****.”

Toya also appears at odds with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Mimi Sanders, and even her own husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, whom she orders to “be a leader and lead the men.”

Dr. Simone Whitmore also gets into it with Quad Webb, which leads to a clash between Simone and her own husband, Cecil Whitmore, whom she tells, “I don’t give a f*** about the people who don’t give a f*** about me.”

It’s not all fiery showdowns, though, as the trailer also teases more emotional moments, including Mimi and her husband, Steve Sanders, navigating the ups and downs of “parenting a child with special needs.”

Elsewhere, Quad and her boyfriend King continue their efforts to get pregnant through IVF, with Dr. Jackie Walters guiding them through the process. The new season will even see Quad traveling to Africa in her quest to have a baby.

And, of course, there is lots of fun, too, with the third annual Med Gala, a costume party, and a cast trip to Jamaica.

Married to Medicine, Season 12, Premieres, November 30, 9 pm et/pt, Bravo