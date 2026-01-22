What To Know Dr. Heavenly Kimes is opening up about Season 12 dramas on Married to Medicine.

It has been an emotionally taxing time for Dr. Heavenly Kimes as documented during Season 12 of Married to Medicine. The dentist had been estranged from her son Damon Kimes Jr., who was arrested in February 2023 and indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Kimes found out about the incident through social media as her husband Dr. Damon kept it under wraps.

The case was placed on judicial hold last August where Damon Jr. was accepted into Fulton County’s Pre-Trial Adult Diversion Program to avoid trial by completing requirements like community service and mental health counseling. This ordeal fueled Dr. Heavenly’s Senate bid, captured in the January 18 episode. It was at the rally that Quad Webb was revealed as her campaign manager.

Dr. Heavenly initially planned to run for Georgia House of Representatives before deciding upon running for the 13th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives in the May 2026 Democratic primary. The ladies weren’t necessarily supportive of Dr. Heavenly’s political aspirations. She’ll have to weather through drama with Toya Bush-Harris after a few dust-ups and a recent explosive war of words with Dr. Simone Whitmore.

Here Dr. Heavenly gets candid about running for office, family, and what’s to come on the Bravo reality series.

You’ve really been through it this season. Would you say this is the most challenging season?

Dr. Heavenly Kimes: Absolutely. This has been the most challenging season because of what I’ve gone through with my son and with what has been going on with my candidacy. It has also been the most powerful and most impactful season I’ve had on Married to Medicine.

How difficult was it for you to be open about your son and what you’ve been going through on that end?

Honestly, you all wouldn’t have known anything about my son had it not come out on social media. You wouldn’t have known. I wouldn’t have said it. Now that I have to talk about it, I will tell you that it’s a testimony. A lot of things could have gone differently. I’m just so happy my son is okay, he is alive. I have not physically seen him, but we FacetTime now, and things are getting better. He had something to prove to himself, and I allowed him the space to do so.

Are you finding others have reached out saying you have been a voice for those in similar situations?

I think the things that happen on the show and outside the show for me is all ordained. It’s ordered by God. All these things that happen in a chronological way to get me to a space to get me to want to run for office. Meaning that, I’m not going to sit around and complain. I’m not going to sit around and talk about things. I’m going to stand up and make a change for things I think may be a little bit wrong in my community and policy.

Going into politics as a reality star, that could be a double-edged sword. Talk about the challenges you’ve faced in terms of perception and being able to overcome them.

I’ve got amazing support. Initially, I will tell you I didn’t want to do it because I’m on reality TV. And you know these jobs don’t pay well. Then I thought about how I was that little girl who grew up on free lunch. I know what it’s like not to have. I’ve got food stamps and know that is a lifeline and not an actual hand out. I was able to get federal student loans. Without those loans and grants, I would not be here today. I’d be remiss not to look back and help the people in my community and the United States of America. Those are the things I stand on. A lot of things have happened off camera and on, but all of this has taken me to the place where I need to stand up and stand out. I think people are sick of politics as usual and are looking for somebody who is bold, unapologetic, and ready for the race.

In looking for a campaign manager, you initially went with Quad. What was your reasoning behind that decision?

Initially, I announced my candidacy for state rep. State rep was where my win was going to be for about 2,400 or 2,700. Quad and I could have knocked on 2,700 doors and won, right? Now I’ve been pushed and called to go further and run for congress. Now I have a whole different team. We have an experienced team in politics, but Quad has been so supportive. She is actually out right now canvasing for me in Georgia. She is someone I trust. So when it was for state rep, Quad would have been amazing. We didn’t need anything further. I had the numbers already. Congress was further, so we stepped out further and got experienced people involved. God has been so good.

When it comes to the ladies, it seems there were some not so supportive of you entering this arena. Toya being one of them. How did you take that in?

It was amazing. I need those challenges. I thank Toya because when she did the things she did, it got me the outlets I needed. It got TMZ to tell my story. I will always go back to the reason I’m running, and the reason is people don’t have enough food to eat. People are hungry right now. They are suffering. Healthcare is at an all-time problem right now with the Big Beautiful Bill and such. My congressman has been silent. The people need someone to speak up and speak out. Representative is in the title. I’d be in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing my district. It’s so needed. So, I thank Toya. We have amazing support from the show. Everyone has been amazing. If you check out my website drheavenlyforgeorgia.com my page is on social media and you’ll see that support.

Do you find a catalyst for this was also when you went with Dr. Jackie [Walters] to listen to Kamala Harris?

Kamala was amazing and is amazing. I’ve been very involved with different aspects of politics and fundraising with Kamala, Stacey Abrams, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and I understand how hard it is for African American females to push through. But you now, we’re pushing through. It takes an African American female to come through and fix things in politics when they are broken.

What are your thoughts on the additions of Angel Love and Brandi [Milton] to the group?

Love Angel. She is amazing, and she is a nurse. What is going on with nurses right now is unprecedented. They are no longer considered professionals. That means they can’t get federal funding they need to go to school. And without the nurses, the hospitals would collapse. Angel, I love her. She has shown me a side of nursing I’ve never seen before. She is a go-getter. I love female go-getters and entrepreneurs. She is amazing. Brandi, I love her too. She is a nurse practitioner. She worked with my husband for years. She told me my husband was inspirational for her to get her own practice. I haven’t known her as much as the rest of the ladies because I guess she is with Toya, but I’m looking forward to getting to know Brandi better. She seems like a great girl.

This season you got to meet your half-brother Travis. How do you look back at that interaction and where do you stand today?

We have a long-standing relationship. I talk to him all the time. When I first met him, I was a bit skeptical because I’m on television. But he knew my grandmother, aunts, and uncle. He was just a secret to my side of the family and my mom and stuff like that. I did know my dad had an outside child, which was his brother who came to the funeral. When I saw him, I was skeptical at first, but his son also looks exactly like my father. I’m so excited to have a big brother, someone to bounce things off of. Another male family member, he has been amazing. I think he is proud of his sister just like I’m proud of him. We’re building on our relationship. I talk to him all the time. I’m looking forward to the future and having a brother. I had a brother. He is deceased now, but I’ve never had a real close relationship with him.

You told Quad that Dr. Simone was trying to look up the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) of her Rolls-Royce. This led to a heated fight between the two. Do you feel like you have stirred the pot here?

Absolutely. I would apologize because initially it was a joke. Simone will tell you that. Quad will tell you that. I will say this. Quad is taking a lot of hormones, so it got really hot and heated very quickly. I will say this. I never saw Simone’s story. Had I seen her story I probably would have hugged her. Simone is popping off because she is going through a lot right now. A lot of things that as professional black women we all go through. I have a lot of respect for her for putting it out on television and actually learning from the issues she is having within her family.

Coming up on the show Dr. Contessa [Metcalfe] is organizing a girls trip. We’re at the point where we’re not so sure you’re going to be a part of it or not. What can you say we’ll see from this?

I will tell you during that scene at Angel’s scrub line, I was in a space where Simone started screaming at me and grabbed me by my arm. I was like, I need a mental break. I’m going through a lot. She is going through a lot. Let me back up from this and get myself together. I’ve been talking to Dr. Mimi [Sanders]. Once I got the space I needed and was ready to come back and address Simone. I didn’t want anything to happen that shouldn’t happen.

With you running through public office, has it caused you to look at how you handle things?

Yes. You learn from all your experiences. All these have been learning experiences. I think we’re all learning and growing. And if we’re not learning and growing, we’re doing something wrong.

If you do win..

You me when I win…

When you win…do you see yourself continuing on the show?

That’s a question. I’m not closing any doors, but there is a definite need where people need help. They need help with healthcare, education, and definitely need help with affordability. We’re coming up with very creative ways to help out. We’re coming up with apps to help with mental help, mental health emergencies. We’re talking to police officers for potentially a two-way camera where we can have a mental health specialist on the phone to de-escalate situations when they go wrong. We’re coming up with ideas for people in school with the Big Beautiful Bill who have to work 80 hours a month. We’re finding ways so they don’t fall through the cracks. We want to give them an outlet. Federal funds would be amazing. I just feel this is a great platform and I’m using it. I’m going to step up and step out and not complain anymore, but make a difference.

Being on the show for so long, how would you describe the legacy of the show and what it has done for your profession?

I think Married to Medicine is amazing. We have our ups and downs, highs and lows, and we have our drama. But we always show we give back to the community. We show professionals. When a little African American girl sees a Dr. Heavenly, or Dr. Jackie, or Dr. Simone or Dr. Contessa, whoever and say, “If they did it, I can do it.” Here I am a little girl from Miami who grew up on free lunch that lived in the inner cities and was able to make it when she got pregnant and was on food stamps. If she can do it, by golly, I can too. That’s what we are putting out there. Inspiration and motivation for our people who come behind us.

You mention giving back. The Med Gala is still to come this season. What can you tease about what happens there?

The Med Gala was a hot mess. We just need transparency and good business. That’s all.

