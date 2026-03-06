‘Married to Medicine’: Brandi Milton Talks Season 12 Dramas, Family Life & What’s Next

What To Know Brandi Milton, a nurse practitioner and mother of four, joined Season 12 of “Married to Medicine” as a friend and has navigated drama while asserting her own voice.

Brandi Milton has more than held her own since she got mixed into the cocktail of strong personalities on Bravo’s Married to Medicine. The nurse practitioner stepped in as a friend during Season 12 of the reality show centered on Atlanta-based medical professionals. She has been there for some drama-filled occasions from Toya Bush-Harris’ heated “Skip Work Day” to Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ contentious interaction at fellow newcomer Angel Love Davis’ line of scrubs launch.

Things got off to an explosive start during the premiere when Dr. Jackie Walters broke the ice by asking if Milton’s thyroid was enlarged. Walters has apologized since for the intrusiveness, but it certainly gave Milton a taste of what she was getting herself into. She and Davis also got into an argument during the Florida girls trip as the two were forced to share a room. When Davis questioned Milton’s energy, it caused conflict right at the start. Viewers got to see a little more of her husband Chamar on their trip to Jamaica. The mother of four has just begun to really open up about her story and managing a large family.

We caught up with Milton to break down the season so far and address her future on the series.

How was it acclimating to the group?

Brandi Milton: Honestly, it was tough at first because nobody prepares you for this world. Nobody prepares you for when the cameras come on. It was tough, but honestly I’ve had a couple of the ladies who have been really supportive. They have been like, “Hey, you should do this. You should do that. You can get through this.” It was definitely a learning curve to start.

Heavenly is running for office and expected to have support from the friend group. However, you were more about wanting to hear her platform first. It was clear then that you may be new, but I think you made it a point to show you have your own voice.

Absolutely. When you come into this friend group, there are things I think they think you’re supposed to blindly follow or blindly support. That’s not who I am. So, as it relates to Heavenly, I was like, “Yeah, I need to hear. Tell me what you’re really running on. Like what’s your platform?” I’m a leader. I’m not a follower. I need to make my own decisions. I have a voice, but that can be difficult. A lot of times as a new person they can be like, “You have to do this or that.” I’m going to do what I want to do, but I’ll hear you out. It’s definitely interesting coming into this friend group as a new person because they are strong-willed and have had these deep relationships over all these years.

Angel is also another addition. Things didn’t really get off on the best foot on the girls trip. You both were also relegated to share a room. How did you take that in?

We definitely drew the short straw without having to pick. It was really hey, we don’t have enough rooms. So, let’s have the newbies share. I came into it like, “I left my husband. I left my kids.” I’m like, “What? I’m going to share a room and a room of bunkbeds?” Initially me and Angel butted heads a bit, but then we actually grew a little closer from that trip. We got to know each other a little bit better, which is nice.

During the March 1 episode we got to see your husband Chamar a little more. He has been holding things down at home with your four kids. Yet he found a way to fly in just to have a couple of hours in Jamaica with you. I think that says a lot.

I agree. I have an amazing husband. It’s hard. We literally have a nine-year-old, six-year-old, and two five-year-olds. We have a lot going on at home. Oftentimes when I’m able to and you see me, it’s because he is holding it down. I love that he is so supportive. He was literally there for a couple of hours. We enjoyed the time we were there together, but then we went back for our kids’ first day of school. We couldn’t miss it. I’m that parent.

Many of the doctors started out with their children of similar ages as yours now on the show. How is it to show that phase of life you’re in?

A lot of them, they reminisce a little bit. Like, “I remember when my kids were that age.” They are definitely supportive, but I still feel a little bit disconnected from it when I’m like, “I can’t do this.” They may be like, “What do you mean you can’t do this?” I have four kids and live a different life. They are supportive though. I think it has taken them back to a time.

What do you want to say about this Med Gala drama as you were just thrown into it? It seemed a little half-hazard. What can we expect from the event?

The Med Gala had a lot of drama around it. The newbies myself, Angel, and Dr. Mimi [Sanders] were not included at all in the planning. They didn’t ask for our opinions. They didn’t ask us anything until it came time to give some money. You can definitely see that unfold a little bit. Also, the event, I can’t give too much about the event. Stay tuned. You’ll see a lot that goes with that, but ultimately, it all works out.

What can you tease about your story coming up?

It’s so much with my story that hasn’t been told yet. I have so much, even getting to know Chamar and our kids and our dynamic. Getting to know my work life, I work in aesthetics and own an aesthetics business [Conqr Aesthetics & Wellness]. My literal day-to-day is crazy. There are crazy patients, crazy procedures, all of it. I’m definitely looking forward to having everyone see more of our life. What’s it like to juggle four kids? What’s it like to see how two busy business professionals manage all that? I’m looking forward to you guys seeing more of that.

Now that the episodes are airing, how has it been in the office?

It is so crazy and weird. I have a lot of patients who have come to see me who saw me on Married to Medicine. That’s pretty cool. They want to talk about the show, so I give them a few minutes to do that. Then we get down to why they are there. It has been cool though. It has been different, being noticed, all those things. I’m usually in athletic clothes because my son plays travel baseball, so I’m at baseball on the weekends with the cap on. It’s cool. It’s different.

We’ve hit midseason. In the back half, what have you taken from the experience being part of the show?

Watching, I feel like being part of this friend group this season, it really has given me a bit more of a voice. I’ve always been a leader, very opinionated, all those things. Yet I’m also a bit reserved throughout life. I feel like this experienced sort of pushed me a little bit to be more vocal. Say a little more of what you feel and think to a certain extent. I have a line. I’m not like some people. No, it’s about really verbalizing what I think and feel. I definitely have seen growth. It has helped me in business, socially, and professionally. It has been a really good experience for me.

Are the kids understanding what’s going on with all the cameras and filming for TV?

Now they are. When we were filming, they were so confused. They were like, “Who are these people?” Now they are more of I see you on TV or when are they coming back to the house. When are the camera people coming back? Before they would just stand there. Now they are like, “Can we film again?” It was definitely an evolution for them.

Would you do another season?

I would absolutely do another season. It was fun. I feel like I’m just getting started. People are just getting to know me and my family. There is so much there that I think it would be really cool to get in and get to know the Miltons.

