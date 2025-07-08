Dr. Heavenly Kimes is ready to dip her toe into politics. The Married to Medicine star announced her candidacy for the Democratic ticket for Georgia State Representative in District 93 on Tuesday, July 8.

“I’m not a career politician,” Kimes admitted to People. “I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner, and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

Kimes has starred on Married to Medicine since Season 2 in 2014. The show received its Season 12 renewal in May, but the cast for the upcoming iteration has not been confirmed yet. Production has already begun, but it’s unclear how much of Kimes’ political journey will be covered if she is back on the show in a full-time capacity.

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their future,” Kimes noted. “Now I’m bringing that same passion to the State Capitol. District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking, but doing.”

She said her campaign will focus on issues she’s become passionate about after years of working with patients and entrepreneurs as a cosmetic dentist and entrepreneur herself. These issues include healthcare access, economic prosperity, education reform, and small business support.

“Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions,” she noted. Her campaign kicks off with a rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 8, at 5 p.m.

Kimes’ Married to Medicine costar Quad Webb, who has been on every season of the Bravo show so far, is serving as her campaign manager. The campaign as an official donation website that says, “Pitch in today to support Heavenly Kimes for Georgia House of Representatives – District 93. Together, we can move our community forward.”