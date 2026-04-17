‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’: Jennifer Stone to Return as Harper Finkle in Spinoff Series

What To Know Jennifer Stone will reprise her role as Harper Finkle in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The storyline details that the return is being kept secret.

The four-part final season will air this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Get your crazy, funky, junky hats ready because Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) and Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone) are about to be reunited! Jennifer Stone is set to return to the wizarding world during the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Fans will remember her as Harper Finkle, Alex’s non-magical best friend, who also had a longtime crush on her brother Justin Russo (David Henrie). Although Justin grew up to marry a redhead, fans were disappointed when it wasn’t Harper. Now, they’ll finally get to see the iconic best friends back together again.

“Guess who’s back? ❤️ Don’t miss Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, premiering this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel,” the Instagram post on April 17 was captioned. the post featured a photo of Stone and Gomez in present day and a solo shot of Stone in her best Harper-esque outfit.

This news comes just one day after Gregg Sulkin, who played werewolf Mason Greyback and Alex’s former boyfriend in the original series, was announced to be returning.

Although the reason for the return is being kept under wraps, fans can deduce that the friends come back to try to find Alex, who jumped into a portal at the end of Season 2. Henrie confirmed Alex is not dead, despite some fan theories, so the race to find her is on.

The return to Wizards is Stone’s first on-screen role since 2019, after the series ended in 2012. Her latest acting role was the indie film, The In-Between, in which she starred, co-wrote, and produced.

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Stone took a hiatus from acting to pursue a degree in nursing. She thought her acting career would have picked up after the indie film, but once the pandemic hit, she was needed as a nurse.

During that time, Stone made a rewatch podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod, with David Deluise, who played Justin and Elx’s dad, Jerry Russo, on the show. He has appeared in the spinoff series a few times, along with Maria Canals-Barrera, who played their mom, Theresa.

Fans are still waiting on the return of Max Russo (Jake T. Austin), who was Alex and Justin’s younger brother. In Season One, he was mentioned and said to be running the family’s sandwich shop, which he franchised, but he has yet to appear on the series. Juliet (Bridgit Mendler), Justin’s ex-girlfriend, is another cast member that fans would love to see back.

Justin and Alex’s former principal, Mr. Laritate (Bill Chott), along with a few minor characters, returned in Season 2, so anything is possible.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the spinoff to Wizards of Waverly Place, will air its third and final season this summer in a four-part event.

Aside from Gomez and Henrie, the series also stars Max Matenko, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Taylor Cora.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, The Final Season, This summer, Disney Channel and Disney+