[WARNING: This post contains spoilers about the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 finale]

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place fans got the shock of a lifetime when Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) seemingly died on the Season 2 finale. The full season dropped on Disney+ on October 8, and fans were shocked to see how it ended.

Alex Russo was the star of the show on Wizards of Waverly Place, but her brother Justin (David Henrie) and his family took that role in the spinoff. Gomez serves as executive producer and makes guest appearances on the show throughout the season. She hadn’t appeared in Season 2 until the last four episodes dropped. And now, she might not be appearing at all.

During the finale, Morsus, an evil wizard, reveals that his son, Damian, could fulfill the prophecy because he had the power to open the rift. “But then he betrayed me for her,” he said, pointing to Alex.

“Me?” she asked. Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) had the choice to go with him or have her entire family hurt. As Billie conjured up a portal, Alex began to cry. A teardrop fell onto a Penwolf (Morsus’ real name) locket, which revealed her secret to everyone.

In the flashback, it is revealed that Alex is actually Billie’s mom. Except no one had remembered that fact because Alex wiped everyone’s memories when she dropped Billie off at the wizard’s boarding school when she was younger. She did this to keep Billie away from her evil grandfather, Morsus.

“You kept this secret from my son?” Morsus asked.

“It was your son’s idea,” Alex admitted with tears in her eyes.

Alex Russo seems to have died in “Wizards Of Waverly Place” saving her daughter Billie 😭pic.twitter.com/sEk5ttBBuN — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) October 8, 2025

After Justin’s youngest son, Milo (Max Matenko), unties the family with his wand, Alex runs to Billie and apologizes. Bill understands, and they hug.

Billie and Alex didn’t have much time together after the secret was revealed because Alex sacrificed herself after the portal wasn’t closing. Morsus said it can only be closed from the other side, and since Billie opened it, she offered to close it.

“We’ll find each other again. I promise, “Alex said, handing her the locket. She then ran into the portal, pushing Morsus and her into the portal. Alex was presumed to be dead. The family cried, and Billie pleaded for her mom.

“Billie, I don’t know how, but we’re going to find Alex,” Justin said back at the house.

“I know, ” Billie touched the locket. “Russo’s always have each other’s backs.”

Even though her fate was left ambiguous, David Henrie told TV Insider that the finale was “as big as it gets.” Janice LeAnn Brown admitted that she cried while reading the script.

“Half the cast was crying,” Henrie admitted.

Although Season 3 has not yet been confirmed, the finale seems to set up a big plotline. “When you discover the easter egg, you’re going to know that there’s something bigger that needs to be answered in question. So, I hope to explore the easter egg. This season ends in probably the most cliffhanger season we’ve had in Wizards history. People are going to want answers to the questions that we ask,” Henrie told TV Insider.

So, is Alex Russo dead? She mentioned that she will find Billie again, but she may not know what going into the other side of the portal entails. Fans won’t know for sure until the show returns for Season 3, which has yet to be announced.

Do you think Alex Russo died? Let us know your reactions in the comments.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 2, now streaming on Disney+