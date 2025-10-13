New ‘Elsbeth’ Photos Reveal Kaya’s Return & Cathy Moriarty Surprise Appearance

'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3 photos
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) is coming back to Elsbeth in Season 3 Episode 3, “Good Grief,” airing on Thursday, October 23, at 10/9c on CBS. Patterson’s return episode was previously revealed, but the photos from “Good Grief” reveal a surprise guest star: Cathy Moriarty.

Moriarty appears in photos with Julia Fox, who plays a popular grief counselor in the episode. Jason Butler Harner also guest stars.

Here’s the “Good Grief” logline: “When ‘grief influencer’ Raquel Drabowski’s (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation.”

The Elsbeth Season 3 premiere delivered an update on Kaya’s new job, courtesy of her boyfriend, Cameron (Sullivan Jones). He told Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) that Kaya was on an undercover mission, but naturally couldn’t say where, but the “Good Grief” photos hint that both Elsbeth and Cameron will unexpectedly run into Kaya while she’s undercover.

'Elsbeth' Boss Explains Stephen Colbert's Cameo, Plus How Season 3 Breaks Form
She went to Washington, D.C., for training at the end of Season 2, but the job seems to be bringing her back home to the Big Apple.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a closer look at next week’s episode.

Elsbeth, Regular Air Time Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS

Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Someone went swimming with the fishes.

Sullivan Jones, Carrie Preston, and Daniel Oreskes in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth, Buzz (Daniel Oreskes), and Cameron on on the case.

Carra Patterson and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Is that Kaya undercover at the harbor where a murder seems to have occurred?

Carra Patterson in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth drops off a gift from Scotland for her friend.

Carra Patterson and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Reunited and it feels so good!

Carra Patterson and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

What kind of coded conversation will Kaya and Elsbeth have to have during this conversation?

Julia Fox, Cathy Moriarty, and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Raquel Drabowski (Fox) is thrilled to meet Elsbeth

Julia Fox and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

The feeling is mutual

Julia Fox, Cathy Moriarty, Carrie Preston, and Lindsay Mendez in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Cathy Moriarty as Marie Drabowski. Is she Raquel’s mother, or her mother-in-law? Plus, Mendez returns as Officer Grace Hackett, Elsbeth’s NYPD escort of the week

Carrie Preston, Cathy Moriarty, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Oreskes in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth’s spidey senses are tingling

Julia Fox in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Raquel isn’t excited to see Elsbeth anymore

Julia Fox and Jason Butler Harner in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Jason Butler Harner guest stars as Sydney Fletcher, a friend or coworker of Raquel’s, perhaps?

Carrie Preston and Julia Fox in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Tension builds between the lawyer and the grief influencer

Carrie Preston and Julia Fox in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Good Grief'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Raquel kicks Elsbeth and her many bags out

Elsbeth

Carra Patterson

Carrie Preston

Cathy Moriarty

Daniel Oreskes

Julia Fox

Sullivan Jones




