Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) is coming back to Elsbeth in Season 3 Episode 3, “Good Grief,” airing on Thursday, October 23, at 10/9c on CBS. Patterson’s return episode was previously revealed, but the photos from “Good Grief” reveal a surprise guest star: Cathy Moriarty.

Moriarty appears in photos with Julia Fox, who plays a popular grief counselor in the episode. Jason Butler Harner also guest stars.

Here’s the “Good Grief” logline: “When ‘grief influencer’ Raquel Drabowski’s (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation.”

The Elsbeth Season 3 premiere delivered an update on Kaya’s new job, courtesy of her boyfriend, Cameron (Sullivan Jones). He told Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) that Kaya was on an undercover mission, but naturally couldn’t say where, but the “Good Grief” photos hint that both Elsbeth and Cameron will unexpectedly run into Kaya while she’s undercover.

She went to Washington, D.C., for training at the end of Season 2, but the job seems to be bringing her back home to the Big Apple.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a closer look at next week’s episode.

Elsbeth, Regular Air Time Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS