‘High Potential’ Sneak Peek Gives Morgan & Ava Update After Fight About Roman (VIDEO)

Can Elliot (Matthew Lamb) get his mom Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and sister Ava (Amirah J) talking after their fight about Roman on High Potential? Well, he’s starting to plant the seeds for just that in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 21, episode.

In the clip, Elliot wakes Morgan up to show off his Halloween costume. “A sassy friar?” she guesses. “A science friar?” After he explains who he is, he notices the backpack on the bed and asks about it. “Let’s just say it’s the reason your sister and I aren’t exactly talking right now,” Morgan says. “What’s she doing? Is she still up, too?”

Elliot tells her, “She’s barely come out of her room since you grounded her. I think you should talk to her.” Though Morgan, at first, declines to take that advice, she does eventually cave, but she also has to be happy when work calls so she can continue to put that off. Watch the full video above for more from Morgan and Elliot — and a “special guest” offering an opinion.

In this episode, aptly titled “Chasing Ghosts,” as Halloween approaches, the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion. Captain Wagner (Steve Howey) surprises everyone with his skills. Plus, Elliot plays mediator between Morgan and Ava.

The backpack in question in our clip above belonged to Ava’s father, Roman, whom Morgan has been trying to track down. Ava had convinced Roman’s friend, Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), to give them the bag so Morgan can look through it and see if it can help. Morgan wasn’t happy about Ava following her to her meeting with Arthur, but her daughter argued that Morgan’s the same way. Morgan then told her she’d decide how much she’d involve Ava in the stuff with her dad until she could trust her again. It was after Ava walked off that Morgan found Roman’s bag on her front step.

