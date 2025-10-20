It’s a good year for Lewis Capaldi. After announcing a hiatus from touring and life in the public eye in 2023, Capaldi returned this year with new music, a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, and a new role as Niall Horan‘s team advisor on Season 28 of The Voice.

Capaldi has been helping Horan mentor his team members during the Battle Rounds. With the Battles continuing this week, we’re looking back at what happened to the Scottish singer before his 2025. Scroll down for everything we know.

What was Lewis Capaldi diagnosed with?

In September 2022, Capaldi revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled, according to Mayo Clinic. After receiving the diagnosis, he reflected on past interviews as far back as 2018 and said he could notice the twitches in hindsight.

“I’ve always had it, apparently,” he shared. “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed, I get it. When I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful.”

In his documentary How I’m Feeling Now, Capaldi revealed that he got his Tourette syndrome diagnosis while taking a four-month pause from working to focus on his mental health.

Why did Lewis Capaldi take a music hiatus?

Capaldi made the decision to take a hiatus from music after a 2023 performance at Glastonbury. He had a Tourette syndrome flare-up while performing his hit “Someone You Loved,” and was unable to finish singing the song. Fans had to help him get through the final chorus.

Leading up to the event, he had already canceled a string of shows to rest his voice for the big Glastonbury performance. Afterward, he canceled his tour dates for the foreseeable future.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” Capaldi shared at the time. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

What happened to Lewis Capaldi in 2025?

In 2025, Capaldi had a major comeback when he returned to the stage at Glastonbury for his first major performance in two years. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round on this stage,” he said, referencing his Glastonbury set from two years earlier. “I want to thank everybody at Glastonbury for giving me the chance to do so.”

He performed seven songs, including a new track called “Survive,” which he released the weekend of the set. “The last two years haven’t been the best for me,” Capaldi admitted. “It’s been difficult at times. I wanted to write a song that was about overcoming that stuff.”

He followed up “Survive” by releasing another new song, “Something in the Heavens,” in September 2025.

In addition to releasing new music, Capaldi is also hitting the road. He has a string of tour dates in Australia this December, and will be touring in Europe next summer.

However, Capaldi will still be continuing to manage his Tourette syndrome. He previously got Botox in his shoulder to “stop it from moving,” he previously revealed. “It worked for a bit.” He also took part in a January 2023 study at the University of Nottingham where he helped test out a wrist device that helps combat Tourette’s symptoms.

“The results were remarkable,” a professor who led the project told BBC. “Lewis stated that the stimulation made him feel calmer, and the device clearly suppressed the head and shoulder tics which can be quite painful for him.” It’s unclear if he’s still using the device or not.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC