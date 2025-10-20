‘Brilliant Minds’ Sneak Peek at Shocking Critical Case, Plus Get to Know New Characters (VIDEO)

“Every second matters” in the Monday, October 20, episode of Brilliant Minds, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that details exactly why that is.

Two window repairmen are brought in after sustaining a 39-story — yes, story — fall. The safety mechanisms failed, resulting in a freak accident. Both still have pulses. They’ve moved them as little as possible. Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) takes control, giving Jacob (Spence Moore II) orders, as the doctors take inventory of the severe injuries on both.

“This one has a high cervical fracture and hasn’t moved anything. I’m concerned about an occipital cervical dissociation,” Wolf (Zachary Quinto) says. That’s internal decapitation, and as Josh (Teddy Sears) notes, “If we move him a millimeter in the wrong direction, he never moves again or we lose him.”

Then the neurosurgeon gets a look at the other patient, who’s just as critical. While Wolf calls for an OR to be prepped, Josh changes the plan and wants two ready. “I’ll scrub in and out of both cases for the critical parts. My senior fellows will help. It’s the only way,” he explains. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

In “Once Upon a Time in America,” when two patients arrive in critical condition, Wolf and Josh must do whatever it takes to keep them alive.

TV Insider is also exclusively debuting a new video featuring Zachary Quinto introducing Season 2’s new cast members Brian Altemus (Dr. Charlie Porter), John Clarence Stewart (Dr. Anthony Thorne), and Al Calderon (Nurse Nico Silva) — who makes his debut in this week’s episode — and their characters. Watch it below to find out more from each, plus to see what they think of the way Wolf goes about treating patients, their first impressions of Quinto, and more.

Brilliant Minds, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC