Shae Cornette will officially take over for Molly Qerim as the new host of ESPN’s First Take.

“Shae is meticulous in her preparation, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” David Roberts, ESPN’s Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment, announced on Thursday, October 16. “Her professionalism, presence, and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises.”

In a statement of his own, First Take commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith added, “Hosting First Take is no easy assignment. It requires confidence, toughness, and real sports insight — and Shae brings all of that and more. I’ve seen her command the desk with poise and passion every time she’s hosted. She’s the real deal, and I’m thrilled to have her officially join the team.”

News of Cornette’s hosting takeover comes one month after Qerim announced she would be stepping away from the series. She confirmed reports of her exit via her Instagram Story.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on September 16. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

She continued, “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Cornette is scheduled to end her role as a SportsCenter anchor on Saturday, October 25, and will make her official debut as the host of First Take on Monday, November 3.

How did Shae Cornette react to her First Take casting news?

“I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is,” Cornette said in a Thursday statement. “From my days in radio to hosting SportsCenter and now First Take, my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity. First Take‘s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning.”

Where has Shae Cornette worked?

Cornette graduated from Indiana University with degrees in broadcast journalism and kinesiology, per her ESPN bio. After college, Cornette got her start on TV at the Big Ten Network and The Chicago Huddle on ABC 7. “In Chicago, she was the go-to television reporter for the Bears on Fox 32, anchoring newscasts, hosting pre and post-game shows, and leading her own weekly sports program, Bears Unleashed,” her bio reads.

Cornette also worked as “a correspondent for Morning Dose and sideline reporter for Stadium and Facebook during college football and basketball seasons.”

When did Shae Cornette join ESPN?

Shae credits her husband, Jordan Cornette, with helping her join ESPN in 2020. “Jordan is the reason I am at ESPN,” she shared in a February 2024 profile with Westport Magazine. “He basically begged ESPN to give me a shot on a radio show with him and then we never looked back. He has always believed in me, and I am forever grateful that he is my person.”

What other ESPN shows has Shae Cornette appeared on?

“Before landing a full-time role on SportsCenter, Cornette made her mark as a host for ESPN’s college sports coverage and digital shows during major events,” her ESPN bio states. “She also co-hosted the highly-rated Kap & Co. on ESPN 1000 before joining ESPN Radio and SiriusXM nationally.”

Is Shae Cornette married?

Shae and Jordan tied the knot in 2019. Jordan, a former Notre Dame basketball player, joined ESPN as a college basketball analyst in 2018 and later transitioned over the ACC Network. He hosted the football show The Huddle from 2020-2022 and notably cohosted the ESPN radio show The Cornettes with Shae.

Cornette exited ESPN in 2023 as a result of network layoffs. He currently works as a basketball analyst for NBC Sports.

Shae and Jordan share two kids, Joey and Saylor. Shae is also the stepmom of Jordan’s eldest child, son Carter, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.

What does Shae Cornette do outside of her TV career?

“Beyond her media career, she co-founded ‘Fashion’s Fight Against Cancer,’ a fundraising event that has raised over $200,000 for pediatric cancer research,” reads her ESPN bio. “In her spare time, Cornette enjoys outdoor activities with her dog, spending time by the water with her husband and children, cycling, and exploring her passion for interior design.”

