What To Know Shae Cornette made her debut as the host of First Take on Monday, November 3.

She joined the show after Molly Qerim’s exit in September.

Cornette’s first episode was in front of a live audience in Texas ahead of Monday Night Football.

Shae Cornette made her big debut as the new cohost of First Take on the show’s Monday, November 3, episode. It was quite a way to make an entrance, too, as the show was broadcasting live from Texas ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game.

Stephen A. Smith officially announced Cornette as his new cohost in front of viewers, as well as the live audience in Arlington, Texas. “This is loud for 9 a.m. on a Monday morning, let me tell you, and I have a feeling it’s going to get even louder,” Cornette said.

There certainly was a loud reaction to Smith’s over-the-top introduction, although it’s unclear if that was in response to Cornette’s debut, or just Cowboys fans being Cowboys fans.

“A loud and enthusiastic start to my week! First day of @firsttake ✔️,” Cornette wrote on Instagram after the episode. The comments section was filled with supportive messages from fans. “killed it as always!!!! 👏👏👏 xoxoxo,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Well done @shaepeppler 😎… You did an excellent job on @firsttake.”

Another commenter said, “watched the whole show you DID SOO GOOD !!” and someone else wrote, “Great show Shae you killed it 👏👏❤️.”

Cornette was announced as Molly Qerim‘s official replacement on October 16, exactly one month after ESPN confirmed that the longtime anchor would be leaving First Take. Qerim had been with the program for 10 years prior to her exit.

After the news broke, Qerim revealed on Instagram, “Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped. After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Cornette joined ESPN in 2020. She previously worked as the anchor for SportsCenter and was a “host for ESPN’s college sports coverage and digital shows during major events” before that.

