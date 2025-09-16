ESPN is speaking out after Molly Qerim surprised fans with news that she’s leaving her longtime hosting gig on First Take.

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as host a decade ago,” ESPN’s President of Content, Burke Magnus, said in a Tuesday, September 16, social media statement. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate.”

Magnus’ statement continued, “We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN.”

Shortly after news of her exit from the series broke on Monday, September 15, Qerim took to social media to confirm the reports, as well as express her disappointment over the news being shared.

“Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped…” she began an Instagram Story statement on Tuesday. “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

She went on to state, “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Qerim ended her announcement by teasing what’s to come, writing, “Stay tuned :) With love and gratitude, Molly.”

On Monday, Sports Business Journal reported that Qerim had turned down a contract offer from ESPN, choosing instead to move on to future career opportunities. (Neither Qerim nor ESPN confirmed the reason for her exit in their respective statements.)

It is unknown who will take over for Qerim on First Take, as well as when her last episode on the show will be.

Qerim got her start at ESPN in 2006 by “contributing to digital and mobile platforms,” per her ESPN bio, and scored a 2008 Emmy award for her work on Fantasy Football Now. She went on to work at CBS Sports and NFL Network before returning to ESPN in 2015 as the new host of First Take.

“In addition to covering all the championship events, Qerim has a breadth of experience with celebrity red carpets, A-list musical and TV/film guest interviews, UFC/MMA coverage, tennis, boxing and more,” her ESPN bio adds. “Off camera, Qerim is a philanthropist and ambassador for Boys and Girls Club of America, the Innocence Project and is an advocate for endometriosis awareness.”

