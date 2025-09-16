ESPN Reacts to Molly Qerim’s Surprise Exit From ‘First Take’

Paige Strout
Comments
Molly Qerim attends GQ Sports And ESPN Celebrate NBA Finals at Artspace at Public Hotel on June 06, 2024 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for GQ

First Take

 More

ESPN is speaking out after Molly Qerim surprised fans with news that she’s leaving her longtime hosting gig on First Take.

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as host a decade ago,” ESPN’s President of Content, Burke Magnus, said in a Tuesday, September 16, social media statement. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate.”

Magnus’ statement continued, “We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN.”

Shortly after news of her exit from the series broke on Monday, September 15, Qerim took to social media to confirm the reports, as well as express her disappointment over the news being shared.

“Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped…” she began an Instagram Story statement on Tuesday. “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

ESPN Demotes Doris Burke From NBA Finals Coverage Team — Fans React
Related

ESPN Demotes Doris Burke From NBA Finals Coverage Team — Fans React

She went on to state, “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Qerim ended her announcement by teasing what’s to come, writing, “Stay tuned :) With love and gratitude, Molly.”

On Monday, Sports Business Journal reported that Qerim had turned down a contract offer from ESPN, choosing instead to move on to future career opportunities. (Neither Qerim nor ESPN confirmed the reason for her exit in their respective statements.)

It is unknown who will take over for Qerim on First Take, as well as when her last episode on the show will be.

Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, Jay Williams and Gilbert Arenas speak onstage for the First Take panel during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics

Qerim got her start at ESPN in 2006 by “contributing to digital and mobile platforms,” per her ESPN bio, and scored a 2008 Emmy award for her work on Fantasy Football Now. She went on to work at CBS Sports and NFL Network before returning to ESPN in 2015 as the new host of First Take.

“In addition to covering all the championship events, Qerim has a breadth of experience with celebrity red carpets, A-list musical and TV/film guest interviews, UFC/MMA coverage, tennis, boxing and more,” her ESPN bio adds. “Off camera, Qerim is a philanthropist and ambassador for Boys and Girls Club of America, the Innocence Project and is an advocate for endometriosis awareness.”

First Take, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, ESPN

First Take

Molly Qerim




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Whoopi Goldberg
1
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Powerful Message to Charlie Kirk’s Killer & Other Assassins
2025 Emmys after-parties photos
2
2025 Emmys After-Parties Photos: Best BTS Moments
Actress Emma Hemming, actor Bruce Willis, his daughter Tallulah Belle Willis, and her mother actress Demi Moore attend the after party for the screening of
3
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Makes Rare Comments About Bond With Demi Moore
Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis — 'The Beast in Me'
4
Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys Are ‘Playing With Fire’ in ‘The Beast in Me’
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying This About Questions on the Show