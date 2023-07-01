ESPN Layoffs Continue: Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson, Max Kellerman & More Are Out

Cable TV viewers might think ESPN stands for Every Single Person Nixed, considering how many hosts, analysts, and reporters have gotten the boot in the company’s latest round of layoffs.

Joining the previously-announced Jeff Van Mundy and Jalen Rose on the list of ESPN cuts are Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber, ESPN Radio host Keyshawn Johnson, This Just In host Max Kellerman.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” Kolber tweeted on Friday, June 30. “Heartbreaking — but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38-year career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step — a project that gives back.”

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, around 20 on-air personalities lost their jobs at ESPN on Friday, and the list also includes The Huddle alum Jordan Cornette, rotating SportsCenter host Ashley Brewer, and Around the Horn commentator Joon Lee.

“Enjoyed my 6 years at ESPN,” Cornette tweeted on Friday. “On to the next opportunity.”

Brewer tweeted: “I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host SportsCenter. I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way. I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next.”

And Lee wrote, “My time at ESPN is over. Incredibly grateful for all the opportunities I received over the last four-plus years. I got to live out my literal childhood dream job, worked with some of the most talented people, and made so many friends. Really excited to see whatever comes next.”

TVLine lists other ESPN cast-offs: Rob Ninkovich, Chris Chelios, Neil Everett, Steve Young, Matt Hasselbeck, Todd McShay, David Pollack, LaPhonso Ellis, and Jason Fitz.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” ESPN said in a statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”