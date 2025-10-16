The brutal, work-em-until-they-break (or quit) staff of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test didn’t know what to do with Ravi Patel. The Pursuit of Happiness documentarian and actor (Animal Control, Master of None) brings a lot of enthusiasm to whatever he tackles in life, and that’s not normal for this show.

Most recruits are nearly soiling their pants just hearing the commands and challenges. “I think the staff was pretty put off by my enthusiasm and my constant joy because their whole goal is to intimidate you and make you feel miserable,” Patel tells TV Insider.. Spoiler alert: It didn’t work on him.

While Patel remained undeterred, he did get in some trouble. “I would say I probably got yelled at the most of anyone on the show because I was a smart ass, and Nick Young [got yelled at as well],” he admits. “Nick and I were kind of partners in crime … the jokesters on the show. But they loved Nick. So it was a little different. They didn’t like me.”

Here Patel shares some more insights on his experiences, how he ended up best friends with most of the athletes, and more.

What made you want to do Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, as this is beyond punishing both mentally and physically?

Ravi Patel: It was the best experience of my life. I guess you’re the kind of person who wants to do it or not. As soon as they asked me, I was like, “Oh my God, yes.” Now my wife [Mahaley Patel] didn’t want me to do it. She’s like, “You’re definitely going to come back injured.” I have a track record, so I get where she’s coming from, but it looked like the most incredible adventure and challenge and I was just excited about it, and it was an excuse to train towards something.

Your experience is unusual in that you loved it, where most recruits are traumatized. Please elaborate.

It was incredible, one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done physically. I didn’t think it was the most difficult thing I did mentally. I think for most people it was the greatest mental challenge. But I guess we all have our strengths and weaknesses. Every time we did something hard, I’m like, “Oh, how cool is this?”

What surprised you about the athletes and stars who you met?

The first surprise is just how deeply and quickly we bonded — all of us. I don’t think it can even be put into words, but I can tell you that all of us have said that within about 48 hours, we all felt like family. It was crazy. I guess it’s because it’s such an intense experience, but within two days you’re kind of going to know most of these people forever. That was the first shock of it. And then beyond that, I was just surprised that people didn’t suck, that they were all great. I liked all of them.

Who did you gravitate to most?

Everyone was a genuinely good, kind person that I really enjoyed getting to know. I also just got lucky because out of the 18 people on the show, seven live in Nashville, where I was, and so the seven of us are all even closer because we see each other all the time. Eric Decker and I are best friends. We work out and play pickleball together all the time. So that’s the greatest gift of this show is just that we all found each other. … Randall Cobb lives like a minute from my house!

What was the hardest challenge for you?

The water thing wasn’t that hard for me, but it was a fun moment between Johnny [Manziel] and I — you’ll see us doing breath work. There’s this one challenge that simulates rescuing a comrade in a village and then carrying him through the village as you’re escaping bombs. And that was probably the greatest physical exertion I’ve experienced since junior high football. It was like, when you think it’s over, it’s not, this man was so f**king heavy. I can’t even put into words how physically difficult that challenge was. And I did it with Eric Decker, and he’s obviously five times my size. All I’ve ever wanted in life was to have football friends and to basically be a football player. So because Eric Decker was on my team, I felt even more pressure to show up for him. I can’t let this guy down. By the time we were done with that one, I had skin coming off of my hand. It was crazy — blood everywhere.

