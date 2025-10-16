The Kardashians are back for another season of their show, The Kardashians, on Hulu. After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, the famous family moved over to the streamer for their new reality series, which premiered in 2022.

Season 6 concluded in April 2025 with an episode that featured Khloé Kardashian launching her new fragrance and Kim Kardashian celebrating her 44th birthday. Those events took place in December and October 2024, respectively, so Season 7 will likely pick up sometime at the start of 2025.

But when does the show return and what can we expect? Scroll down for everything we know.

When does The Kardashians Season 7 premiere?

The show returns on Thursday, October 23, with the Season 7 premiere. One episode will be released weekly after that. All seasons of the show so far have had 10 episodes, which would mean the finale drops on Christmas Day (although Hulu has not confirmed a release schedule yet).

Episodes drop 12a ET, which means that fans on the West Coast can catch the episodes on Wednesday nights at 9p.

Who is in The Kardashians Season 7 cast?

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner are all confirmed to be returning. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim also confirmed that her brother, Rob Kardashian, will be making a return to the show this season, along with stepdad Caitlyn Jenner.

We can also likely expect Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson, and Corey Gamble to show up, as they’ve been regular fixtures on the show since its premiere.

Khloé previously confirmed during her own Call Her Daddy appearance that all of the main cast members (she, her sisters, and Kris) get paid the exact same amount for the show. They’re also all executive producers on the series.

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians Season 7?

Yes, Hulu dropped the trailer on October 1. It begins with Kim saying, “Don’t we want to see the craziness?” before outlining the “craziness” that we’ll be viewing this season.

First up, Kim testifying in her Paris robbery case. She took the stand in May 2025, but behind the scenes, there was some drama, as Kris asks her, “Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?” Kim responds, “I want to be who I wanna be.”

After Khloé and Kylie reveal their excitement over Season 7, Kourtney says, “We’re in a different places era. Travis and I are traveling a lot together.” There’s footage of the couple on the road with their son, Rocky, whose face they have not publicly shown.

“Some familiar faces are back,” Kim teases, as the camera flashes to Rob at a family dinner, much to Khloé’s surprise. Scott is also present for the event. “This season is a whole different beast,” Kim adds, as Kendall notes, “You better watch out.”

Then, of course, there’s the tension, with Khloé saying, “I think Kourtney’s mad at me. Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days.” The sisters come face-to-face, with Kourtney telling her younger sibling, “I felt a negativity lately.” Khloé’s also offended when Kourtney asks her if she’s been “doomscrolling” in bed. “I’ve never doomscrolled in my life!” she says in a confessional, picking up her phone to prove it.

We’ll also get a behind-the-scenes look at Kim’s work on the show All’s Fair, with her costars, including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash, all making cameos in the trailer. The cast even gathers at Kim’s house for a girls’ night.

Things also take a scary, turn, though, as Kim reveals, “I got a call from investigators. Somebody close to me put a hit out on my life.” Kendall adds, “Everybody’s kind of on edge.” Meanwhile, Kris is on a journey to be “zen,” but as Khloé notes, “Clearly, that journey has not started.”

The family also says goodbye to the home where they filmed most of KUWTK. “Kylie and I have so much history in that house,” Kendall confesses. “We’ve snuck boys in that house, gotten each other out of trouble in that house, fought in that house.” Khloé also admits, “I’ve had sex in a few of these rooms.” This is the family event Caitlyn comes to, making a dramatic entrance as Kris says, “Dear heavenly father, give me the patience because I’m about to lose my s**t.”

The Kardashians, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, October 23, Hulu