A major mystery from Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) past is about to get some clarification as a key figure makes his debut in Watson. In Season 2 Episode 2, titled “Back from the Dead,” the episode lives up to its name when Watson’s formerly-deceased colleague turns out to be very much alive — marking the long-awaited introduction of Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) to the series.

In the preview to the October 20 episode, Watson heads into his kitchen armed with a bat as he expects an intruder, only to find a very much alive Sherlock rummaging through his fridge. “Don’t suppose you have any horseradish?” a seemingly benign question asked of a stunned Watson.

“How are you alive?” asks the former right-hand man in shock and awe. “Trickery,” says Sherlock. “Some sleight of hand. A dash of skullduggery. Do you have an overnight guest, my friend? Is that why we are whispering?”

“Trickery? On me?” digs Watson. “On everyone. Not an easy decision, but I do believe it had to be taken,” explains Sherlock.

The detective then details the reasons for his deception. “I’m closer to the end now than I am to the beginning. And if I’m to spend my remaining energy in the way I intend, I had to clear the stage. How else can one spring a third-act surprise?”

The moment is tense and wrought with emotion as the two former partners look at each other in the dark, a moment made more dramatic by the rain outside. “Would you like to hit me, Watson? A single blow, perhaps, from that misshapen cricket bat? I can hardly blame you. And I won’t resist,” says Sherlock, convincing Watson to drop his weapon to the floor.

The two old friends then embrace, as Watson is clearly happy to see that his old colleague is indeed very much alive.

In the first season of Watson, the question of whether or not Sherlock Holmes was alive was a lingering mystery. The detective seemingly died during a face-off with the villain Moriarty (Randall Park) at Reichenbach Falls. For most of the season, Matt Berry voiced the iconic sleuth in hallucinations of Dr. John Watson.

Stay tuned to see what this means for Watson moving forward, and why exactly Sherlock felt the need to “clear the stage.”

Watson, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 10/9c, CBS