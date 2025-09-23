For those wondering how Watson would reveal that Sherlock Holmes is alive since Robert Carlyle was cast in the recurring role, well, TV Insider’s exclusive debut of the Season 2 trailer ahead of the October 13 premiere appears to do just that!

“Everything changes, Dr. Watson. Everything,” someone says as we watch Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) leave Laila (Tika Sumpter) in bed. He then finds someone raiding his fridge. “My dear Watson,” Sherlock Holmes greets him to his surprise.

Watson began with the presumed death of the iconic detective, Watson’s best friend, at Reichenbach Falls when he faced off with the villain Moriarty (Randall Park). But over the course of the first season, Moriarty was revealed to be alive, messed with Watson’s work, and, ultimately, died due to the doctor’s actions. Since there hadn’t been a body, the major question had been whether Sherlock survived as well. Now, we have the answer.

The trailer, which you can watch above, offers a look at Watson’s work as “the world’s greatest doctective,” more from Sherlock, and Watson’s ex-wife Mary (Rochelle Aytes) insisting, “You push boundaries. This is what you do.” Is that related to her mother?

Watson is kicking off its second season with Mary’s mother the patient in the premiere. “A Son in the Oven.” Watson and his fellows take her on as their patient when she accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that’s progressing with impossible speed.

“She is suffering from a mysterious and fast progressing form of dementia, believing that she is 25 years old and pregnant with her first child,” executive producer Craig Sweeny told us for our Fall Preview.

As for Watson‘s version of the dynamic between the doctor and Sherlock Holmes, that, now, “is a work in progress,” according to Chestnut. The two are also equals, with Watson having more time under his belt as a detective with his medical cases, as we saw in Season 1.

“Morris is so commanding in the role of Watson that I stopped worrying about the character sharing the spotlight with Sherlock Holmes,” Sweeny shared.

He also teased that Sherlock “very much has his own agenda,” which will have him “dropping in and out of Watson’s life in Pittsburgh. Holmes doesn’t share [everything] with Watson at first, and the parts he does share leaves Watson a little unsettled.”

What do you think of the first look at Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes? What are you hoping to see this season on the CBS drama? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 10/9c, CBS