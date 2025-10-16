‘The Price Is Right’ Models Nearly Fall Off Tugboat as Stunt Goes Wrong

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' models Alexis Gaube and Rachel Reynolds on October 15, 2025, in a tugboat that couldn't stop
The Price Is Right/CBS
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

A stunt went wrong on the set of The Price Is Right that caused two of the models to nearly fall off the tugboat on the game show. Rachel Reynolds explained what happened after the audience looked on in shock.

During the fourth item up for bid on the episode that aired Wednesday, October 15, models Rachel Reynolds and Alexis Gaube came out on the tugboat to present the Mancini luggage set, which included three pieces of luggage with two duffel bags. This was retail at $1,315, but before anyone would place their bids, a mishap distracted everyone.

Reynolds drove it halfway across the stage when both of the women gasped. The pieces of luggage fell forward as the boat stopped, and Gaube laughed as Reynolds got up. The crowd groaned.

“It got caught!” Reynolds said.

As the models tried to get a crew member’s attention, announcer George Gray went on and did his job, explaining what the items were, as the women remained in the boat, unsure of what to do. Host Drew Carey thanked them.

“The pedal got stuck!” Reynolds explained. “I swear. I’m sorry, Alexis.”

“The good news is, you can see how much of a beating the luggage takes,” Carey joked. “Solid luggage.” He laughed.

Today’s Tugboat Mishap (10/15/2025)
byu/christopherMTLvideos inThePriceIsRight

The host then carried on in a professional manner and went on with the bids. A woman named Joy won the bid and got to play Squeeze Play for a trip to New Zealand.

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Does High Kick & Split After Incredible Plinko Win
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Does High Kick & Split After Incredible Plinko Win

“It is hilarious how they just keep on filming, like a play, just keep the show rolling! 😂,” a Reddit user said.

“Thank you for this! Perhaps they need to upgrade some of their old props!! 0_o,” another wrote.

“Drew with the quick “see what a beating that luggage can take” 😂,” a third added.

“For a moment there, I thought it was going to crash into the green door, like that one April Fools episode,” another commented.

“Another one for the blooper reel,” a fan said.

“Of course it’s Rachel again 😂 ‘I SWEAR it did,'” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Bella Hadid, Blesnya Minher, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Eva Herzigová, Andreea Diaconu, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
1
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where to Watch & Which Stars Are Walking the Runway
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 3
2
Torrey DeVitto Reveals If She’ll Return Again to ‘Chicago Med’
3
‘Jeopardy!’: 5 Things to Know About 18-Year-Old Contestant Delaney O’Dea
Jeff Probst and players in 'Survivor 49' Episode 4, 'Go Kick Rocks, Bro'
4
Who Was Voted out in ‘Survivor 49’ Episode 4?
5
Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo on That Major Tiva Moment on ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’