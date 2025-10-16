‘The Price Is Right’ Models Nearly Fall Off Tugboat as Stunt Goes Wrong

A stunt went wrong on the set of The Price Is Right that caused two of the models to nearly fall off the tugboat on the game show. Rachel Reynolds explained what happened after the audience looked on in shock.

During the fourth item up for bid on the episode that aired Wednesday, October 15, models Rachel Reynolds and Alexis Gaube came out on the tugboat to present the Mancini luggage set, which included three pieces of luggage with two duffel bags. This was retail at $1,315, but before anyone would place their bids, a mishap distracted everyone.

Reynolds drove it halfway across the stage when both of the women gasped. The pieces of luggage fell forward as the boat stopped, and Gaube laughed as Reynolds got up. The crowd groaned.

“It got caught!” Reynolds said.

As the models tried to get a crew member’s attention, announcer George Gray went on and did his job, explaining what the items were, as the women remained in the boat, unsure of what to do. Host Drew Carey thanked them.

“The pedal got stuck!” Reynolds explained. “I swear. I’m sorry, Alexis.”

“The good news is, you can see how much of a beating the luggage takes,” Carey joked. “Solid luggage.” He laughed.

The host then carried on in a professional manner and went on with the bids. A woman named Joy won the bid and got to play Squeeze Play for a trip to New Zealand.

“It is hilarious how they just keep on filming, like a play, just keep the show rolling! 😂,” a Reddit user said.

“Thank you for this! Perhaps they need to upgrade some of their old props!! 0_o,” another wrote.

“Drew with the quick “see what a beating that luggage can take” 😂,” a third added.

“For a moment there, I thought it was going to crash into the green door, like that one April Fools episode,” another commented.

“Another one for the blooper reel,” a fan said.

“Of course it’s Rachel again 😂 ‘I SWEAR it did,'” one last fan said.